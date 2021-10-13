Uranium

Fission 3.0 CEO, Dev Randhawa, to Present at the Red Cloud Uranium Conference

- October 13th, 2021
Fission 3.0 CORP. (TSXV: FUU) (“Fission 3” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that CEO, Dev Randhawa, will present at the Red Cloud Conference. The conference will take place virtually from October 18-20. We invite all shareholders and interested parties to join us there.

Mr. Randhawa will provide an overview of Fission 3.0‘s recent $8 million private placement as well as the status and next steps for the Company’s uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin. He will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered as conference attendees.

Registration Details: https://www.redcloudfs.com/oktoberfest2021/.

Presentation Details:

  • Date: October 19, 2021
  • Time: 9:15AM ET / 6:15AM PT
  • Presenter: Dev Randhawa, CEO

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “FUU”.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dev Randhawa”

Dev Randhawa, CEO

For more information, please contact ir@fission3corp.com

