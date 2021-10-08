Awakn Life Sciences Corp. a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat Addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, CEO of Awakn Life Sciences, will participate in the KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 13-14, 2021.Anthony Tennyson will present live on Wednesday, October 13th at 10:30 a.m. ET. Register to attend …

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) (‘Awakn’), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat Addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, CEO of Awakn Life Sciences, will participate in the KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 13-14, 2021.

Anthony Tennyson will present live on Wednesday, October 13th at 10:30 a.m. ET. Register to attend here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Awakn’s management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at Awakn@kcsa.com.

Awakn also announces it has retained the services of JRZ Capital LLC (“JRZ”), an investor communications and public relations company, to assist the Company to enhance its market awareness, and communications strategy. JRZ has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of all applicable stock exchanges in providing services to the Company. Under the terms of the JRZ engagement, which is for an initial two-month period, JRZ will be paid US$150,000 per month.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company with clinical operations, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to better treat addiction. Awakn’s team consists of world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists who are developing and advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs, therapies, and enabling technologies to treat addiction. Awakn will deliver these evidence backed psychedelic therapies in clinics in the UK and Europe and through licensing partnerships globally.

