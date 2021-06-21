Tartisan Nickel Corp. is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the second tranche of the $4,482,022.29 flow-through financing. The second tranche was comprised of 4,526,400 flow-through units of the Company at the price of $0.57 per unit for an aggregate subscription price of $2,580,048. Each unit comprises one flow-through share and one-half of one warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder …

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) (“Tartisan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the second tranche of the $4,482,022.29 flow-through financing. The second tranche was comprised of 4,526,400 flow-through units of the Company at the price of $0.57 per unit for an aggregate subscription price of $2,580,048. Each unit comprises one flow-through share and one-half of one warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.85 per warrant share for a period of 2 years from the Closing date. A finder’s commission of 6% cash and 6% brokers warrants will be paid to eligible agents. The units issued under the flow-through financing are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the tranche

The proceeds from the flow-through financing will be used to fund the exploration and development of the Company’s flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Kenora Mining District, Ontario. The Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Kenbridge Nickel Project (SEDAR, June 1, 2021), provides recommendations for a surface exploration and a definition drilling plan, in addition to geotechnical, metallurgical and environmental work to advance the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Company has commenced the work program as outlined in the Technical Report and intends to implement a summer 2021 drill program.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. The Company has an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp. and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN; OTC:TTSRF; FSE:A2D). There are currently 113,196,329 shares outstanding (117,627,110 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company’s website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

