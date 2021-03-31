SPC Nickel Acquires the Outstanding 30% Interest in the Historic West Graham Ni-Cu Property, Sudbury Mining Camp, Ontario Investing News Network - March 31st, 2021 Html> [subscribe_company_profile use_post="101627073"] Request an Investor Kit: SPC Nickel Include me in the Accredited Investor email list Some investment opportunities are limited to accredited investors. Whether you are an accredited investor or not depends on where you live and other criteria. For full details go to https://investingnews.com/accredited-investor-definition/ or search for "accredited investor" in the search bar above. By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from SPC Nickel using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time. Related posts Superior Copper Begins Additional Drilling Superior Copper Drills 8.27 Meters of 1.18 Percent Copper Superior Copper Reports 2.22% Copper, 2.31 Gpt Silver and 0.11 Gpt Gold Over 8.06 Metres Superior Copper Appoints the Honourable Ernie Eves to Board, Stakes Additional Land Claims Tags Tags: SPC Nickel, TSXV:SPC Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.