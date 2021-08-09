Noront Resources Ltd. today announced that it has filed a directors’ circular in connection with the proposed acquisition of Noront by BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd. . The Transaction As announced on July 27, 2021, Noront entered into a definitive Support Agreement pursuant to which BHP has made a take-over bid to acquire all of the …

Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) (” Noront ” or the ” Company “) today announced that it has filed a directors’ circular (the ” Directors’ Circular “) in connection with the proposed acquisition of Noront by BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd (” BHP ” or the ” Offeror “), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd. (” BHP Lonsdale “).

The Transaction

As announced on July 27, 2021, Noront entered into a definitive Support Agreement pursuant to which BHP has made a take-over bid to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Noront (the ” Noront Shares “) for C$0.55 per Noront Share in cash (the ” Offer “). The total equity value of the transaction is C$325 million (based on 100% of the fully diluted shares outstanding).

The cash consideration of C$0.55 per Noront Share (the ” Offer Price “) represents a premium of 129% to Noront’s unaffected closing price of C$0.24 on May 21, 2021, the last trading day prior to the date that Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. (” Wyloo “) first publicly announced its intention to make an offer for Noront, and is C$0.235 per share, or 75%, higher than the C$0.315 per share proposed by Wyloo in its announcement on May 25, 2021.

For further details relating to the Offer, please refer to BHP’s take-over bid circular in respect of the Offer dated July 27, 2021, which is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under Noront’s issuer profile and on Noront’s corporate website ( www.norontresources.com ).

Board Recommendation

The Board of Directors of Noront (the ” Board “), acting on the recommendation of the Special Committee, and after evaluating the Offer in consultation with Noront’s legal and financial advisors, has determined that the Offer is fair, from a financial point of view, to Noront shareholders (” Shareholders “) and in the best interests of Noront and its Shareholders. As such, the Board is recommending that Shareholders tender their Noront Shares and accept the Offer.

“The BHP Offer represents a compelling premium and immediately crystallizes certain value by providing 100% cash consideration for Noront Shares. Noront’s Board of Directors recommends that Noront shareholders tender their Noront Shares to the BHP Offer,” said Alan Coutts, Noront CEO.

As described in the Directors’ Circular, the reasons for the Board’s unanimous recommendation of the Offer, among others, include:

Compelling Premium for Shareholders. The Offer Price represents a 69% premium to the closing price of $0.325 per Noront Share on the TSX Venture Exchange (” TSX-V “) on July 26, 2021 (the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Offer) and a 129% premium to the closing price of $0.24 per Noront Share on the TSX-V on May 21, 2021 (the last trading day prior to the announcement by Wyloo of its intention to make an offer to acquire the Noront Shares). The Offer represents a 75% premium to Wyloo’s proposed offer price of $0.315 per Noront Share.

Noront Directors’ Circular

Noront’s Directors’ Circular is available electronically on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under Noront’s issuer profile and on Noront’s corporate website ( www.norontresources.com ), and is being mailed to all persons required to receive a copy under applicable securities laws.

The Board encourages Noront shareholders to carefully read the information sent to them and to DEPOSIT their Noront Shares. Noront Shareholders are encouraged to tender their Noront Shares as soon as possible .

Shareholder Questions and Assistance

Noront shareholders who have questions or require assistance in considering the all-cash, recommended BHP Offer, should visit www.noronttender.ca or should contact the depositary and information agent for the Offer, Kingsdale Advisors, by telephone toll-free at 1-866-581-0512 (416-867-2272 for collect calls outside North America) or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com .

About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on the development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

Contact Information Media Relations

Ian Hamilton

Tel: +1 (905) 399-6591

ihamilton@longviewcomms.ca Investor Relations

Greg Rieveley

Tel: +1 (416) 367-1444

greg.rieveley@norontresources.com ﻿ Janice Mandel

Tel: +1 (647) 300-3853

Janice.mandel@stringcom.com



Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking information and statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Offer, including the results and effects of the Offer and reasons to accept the Offer.

Although Noront believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, such information and statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in formulating the forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs that the Offer will be successful, that all required regulatory consents and approvals will be obtained and all other conditions to completion of the transaction will be satisfied or waived, and the ability to achieve goals. Noront cautions that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Offeror, BHP Lonsdale or Noront, and there is no assurance that they will prove correct. Consequently, there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Noront will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences for, or effects on, Noront or its future results and performance.

Forward-looking information and statements in this press release are based on Noront’s beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made, and there should be no expectation that these forward-looking statements will be updated or supplemented as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, and Noront disavows and disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein shall be deemed to be a forecast, projection or estimate of the future financial performance of Noront.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provided (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



