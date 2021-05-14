Quarterly Financial Results for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2021Horizonte Minerals Plc, the nickel company focused on Brazil, announces its unaudited financial results for the three month period to 31 March 2021 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the aforementioned documents have been posted on the Company’s website and are also on SEDAR at for the PeriodSuccessful completion …

Quarterly Financial Results for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2021

Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM, TSX:HZM) (‘Horizonte’ or ‘the Company’) the nickel company focused on Brazil, announces its unaudited financial results for the three month period to 31 March 2021 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the aforementioned documents have been posted on the Company’s website www.horizonteminerals.com and are also on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Highlights for the Period

Successful completion of a £18 million fundraise with predominately new institutions resulting in a strengthened cash balance of £26 million.

Multiple components of the Araguaia project finance package reaching final stages.

Appointment of BMO Capital Market Limited as joint broker.

Appointment of Michael Drake as Head of Projects.

Award of power line licence to cover the full power requirement of the Araguaia project at nameplate capacity.

Continued support provided to local communities in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Post Period Events

Contract for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the Vermelho project awarded to Ramboll.

