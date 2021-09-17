NetworkNewsAudio DGTL Holdings Inc. announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Digital Media — The Next Generation: AI, Social for Video and Content to Web Ad Commerce.” To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast To view the full editorial, please visit: As the new kid on the block, DGTL Holdings Inc. is the unsung public company that is making a name for itself …

As the new kid on the block, DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF ) is the unsung public company that is making a name for itself with an A-list client roster through Hashoff, a turnkey enterprise level self-service CaaS (Content-as-a-Service) provider built on proprietary AI/ML technology. DGTL planted its flag in the market in January 2020 when it acquired Hashoff for just two times annual revenue at C$4.5 million in cash and stock up front with another C$1.5 million payable only upon Hashoff meeting sales milestones.

Hashoff allows global brands to identify, optimize, engage, manage and track top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. The company’s massive database of more than 150 million freelance influencers enables customers to target precise demographics throughout the world.

About DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise-level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as “DGTL,” the OTCQB exchange as “DGTHF” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “A2QB0L.”

