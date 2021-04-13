AI-Powered Social Media CMS and Data Analytics Integration for Next Generation Digital Activations in Live Sports, Entertainment and GamingDGTL Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce the signing of a joint-venture partnership with Loop Insights Inc. .Under the agreement, DGTL and Loop will combine their transformative technologies to onboard real-world consumers, fans, and gamers, at the point of engagement in both …

AI-Powered Social Media CMS and Data Analytics Integration for Next Generation Digital Activations in Live Sports, Entertainment and Gaming

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) (“DGTL” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a joint-venture partnership with Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV: MTRX) (OTCQB: RACMF) (the “Company” or “Loop”).

Under the agreement, DGTL and Loop will combine their transformative technologies to onboard real-world consumers, fans, and gamers, at the point of engagement in both the physical, and digital space. Both companies will collaborate to gain access to new users, global brand customers, real-time data and accretive revenue streams.

By integrating Loop’s technology with DGTL’s social media CMS platform, Loop and DGTL provide global brands, event venue and retail operators with a complete overview of their customers and operations, for powerful content with deep analytical insights.

The integration of DGTL’s AI-powered social media CMS platform with Loop’s cutting edge data analytics and digital on-premise technologies provides global brands with an unparalleled ability to drive real-time content to fans, and consumers, in any category, market, or language, worldwide.

With the combined technologies, DGTL will have an enhanced platform to establish a deeper connection between brands and consumers that can be optimized to create new revenue streams via collaborative marketing projects with Loop’s key brand accounts.

This is a strategic partnership for DGTL and an initial step towards building a full-service digital media and martech platform that delivers on a “content-to-commerce” model.

DGTL Holdings CEO Mike Racic stated: “Loop Insights’ ability to connect sponsor and brand activations at the transaction level and connect back to their Wallet pass technology provides a valuable data collection and enhancement feature for our clients. The integrated product offering will now be able to provide brands direct access to their customers through the Loop Wallet Pass and deliver real-time campaign performance metrics associated with their content-based campaigns. We look forward to working with Loop Insights to enhance the value of the data we return to our global brand clients.”

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Integrating Loop with DGTL Holdings‘ leading social media content management platform will assist in bringing valuable social media influencer content to our global brand clients. Loop will also benefit from collaborations with major Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Gaming brands involved in the live sports and entertainment industry. Together with DGTL, we are able to close the loop on the digital activations, improving the in-game experience for fans while providing real-time measurement for agencies and CPG brands. This is an extremely valuable opportunity and creates exciting new revenue opportunities.”

About DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise-level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization and partnership structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as “DGTL” and on the OTCQB exchange as “DGTHF”.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff LLC is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff’s customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including: DraftKings, Door Dash, Anheuser Busch-InBev, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Dunkin Brands, The Container Store, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty and Pizza Hut Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Syneos Health and Novartis, etc.i

For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com /investors , or contact:

John Belfontaine, Director

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative automated marketing and contactless payment solutions built on artificial intelligence (“AI”) to the brick-and-mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

For information on Loop Insights, visit www.loopinsights.ai, or contact:

Rob Anson, CEO

Email: ir@loopinsights.ai

Phone: T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Loop’s business and technology; the ability of Loop to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Loop’s technology; and the viability of Loop’s business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

_____________

i Current and past customers

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80247