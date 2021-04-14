Wideout AQA to Service Enhanced Service Delivery for Long Term Scalability, Operational Efficiency and Accelerated GrowthDGTL Holdings Inc. reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, has partnered with Wideout AQA to accelerate the delivery of Hashoff’s leading content marketing technology and services to leading Fortune 100 level brands.As a result of brands’ increasing desire for strategically driven …

Wideout AQA to Service Enhanced Service Delivery for Long Term Scalability, Operational Efficiency and Accelerated Growth

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) (“DGTL” or the “Company”) reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, has partnered with Wideout AQA to accelerate the delivery of Hashoff’s leading content marketing technology and services to leading Fortune 100 level brands.

As a result of brands’ increasing desire for strategically driven content, produced faster and more efficiently, Hashoff has engaged Wideout to lead the management of creator sourcing and administration. Using Hashoff’s leading AI-driven creator sourcing platform, Wideout will support Hashoff’s existing Account Management team. This new division of labor enables Hashoff’s existing Account Management team to deliver more strategic and business-oriented services, while increasing the speed and efficiency needed to deliver creators at scale and meet brands evolving requirements.

With corporate offices in Santa Monica CA and Austin TX, and regional support services in the south pacific, Wideout AQA has designed bespoke operational management programs for enterprise companies such as Google, VSP and Zeta Global. AQA Wideout specializes in enhancing efficiency and scalability of digital marketing partners by leveraging established infrastructure and distributed workflow management teams.

Mark Macapagal, Chief Sales and Customer Success Officer at Wideout said: “We are thrilled about our partnership with Hashoff and DGTL. Their AI-driven content management technology has proved impressive, and our team is excited to be a partner in delivering world-class creator services to leading brands. We look forward to providing the highest quality of service for heightened operational efficiency and long-term scalability and profitability while Hashoff continues to accelerate revenue growth.”

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as “ DGTL “, the OTCQB exchange as “ DGTHF “, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “ A2QB0L “.

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff’s AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 150 million freelance content creators.

Hashoff’s customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including Anheuser Busch-InBev, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Dunkin Brands, The Container Store, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty and Pizza Hut Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Syneos Health and Novartis, etc.[i] Learn more by visiting; https://dgtlinc.com/technology

[i] Current and past customers

