DGTL Holdings Inc. today announced that it has completed the previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of common shares. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 2,272,727 common shares at a price of $0.44 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000.All of the securities issuable in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after …

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) (“DGTL” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) of common shares. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 2,272,727 common shares (the “Shares”), at a price of $0.44 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000.

All of the securities issuable in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after date of issuance, in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

A director of the Company subscribed for a total of 113,727 Shares, which constitutes a “related party transactions” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. This subscription is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements set out in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value of the shares issued to insiders nor the fair market value of the consideration paid exceeds 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

The Offering has received the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

—

For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com or contact:

Investor Relations

John Belfontaine, Director

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is an asset management company that acquires and accelerates innovative and disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence. DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in acquiring fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. trades its common shares on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol “DGTL” and on the OTC Markets as “DGTHF”.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72392