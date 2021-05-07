Via NetworkNewsAudio DGTL Holdings Inc. announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “COVID-19 and Martech’s Law: Companies Close Gap, Digital Advertisers Thrive.” To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast To view the full editorial, please visit: Brands must transition to digital outreach or face the reality of business stagnating and dying. In a Bazaarvoice survey …

Brands must transition to digital outreach or face the reality of business stagnating and dying. In a Bazaarvoice survey of more than 5,000 consumers across different countries, 49% said that they shop more online now than pre-COVID, including 62% of Americans, 59% in Canada and 70% in Mexico. To that point, a Criteo study showed that 70% of businesses surveyed agreed that their company’s marketing function became more important during the pandemic for reasons spanning the full customer journey spectrum.

Quick to respond to the burgeoning opportunity, DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) is building a portfolio of B2B enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in the digital media, martech, ecommerce and adtech sectors. The company’s first acquisition, Hashoff, put the company squarely in the forefront of influencer marketing, a practice where people with large social media followings or “experts” in certain niches are hired to endorse products to their audience. As noted in an Influencer Marketing Hub presentation , 75% of companies are dedicated a budget to influencer marketing in 2021.

About DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise-level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as “DGTL,” the OTCQB exchange as “DGTHF” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “A2QB0L.”

For more information, visit www.DGTLInc.com/Investors .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DGTHF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/DGTHF

