Apple Reports Third Quarter Results

Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended June 26, 2021. The Company posted a June quarter record revenue of $81.4 billion, up 36 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.30.

“This quarter, our teams built on a period of unmatched innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re continuing to press forward in our work to infuse everything we make with the values that define us — by inspiring a new generation of developers to learn to code, moving closer to our 2030 environment goal, and engaging in the urgent work of building a more equitable future.”

“Our record June quarter operating performance included new revenue records in each of our geographic segments, double-digit growth in each of our product categories, and a new all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “We generated $21 billion of operating cash flow, returned nearly $29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, and continued to make significant investments across our business to support our long-term growth plans.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2021.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q3 2021 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on July 27, 2021 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call . This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com, and its investor relations website, investor.apple.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company’s plans for the payment of its quarterly dividend. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on the Company’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the effect that shifts in the mix of products and services and in the geographic, currency, or channel mix, component cost increases, increases in the cost of acquiring and delivering content for the Company’s services, price competition, or the introduction of new products or services, including new products or services with higher cost structures, could have on the Company’s gross margin; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company’s products, including cellular network carriers and other resellers; the risk of write-downs on the value of inventory and other assets and purchase commitment cancellation risk; the continued availability on acceptable terms, or at all, of certain components, services, and new technologies essential to the Company’s business, including components and technologies that may only be available from single or limited sources; the dependency of the Company on manufacturing and logistics services provided by third parties, many of which are located outside of the US and which may affect the quality, quantity, or cost of products manufactured or services rendered to the Company; the effect of product and services design and manufacturing defects on the Company’s financial performance and reputation; the dependency of the Company on third-party intellectual property and digital content, which may not be available to the Company on commercially reasonable terms or at all; the dependency of the Company on support from third-party software developers to develop and maintain software applications and services for the Company’s products; the impact of unfavorable legal proceedings or government investigations; the impact of complex and changing laws and regulations worldwide, which expose the Company to potential liabilities, increased costs, and other adverse effects on the Company’s business; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company’s retail stores; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company’s investments in new business strategies and acquisitions; the impact on the Company’s business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; the continued service and availability of key executives and employees; political events, international trade disputes, war, terrorism, natural disasters, public health issues, and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company’s products; financial risks, including risks relating to currency fluctuations, credit risks, and fluctuations in the market value of the Company’s investment portfolio; and changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 Net sales: Products $ 63,948 $ 46,529 $ 232,309 $ 170,598 Services 17,486 13,156 50,148 39,219 Total net sales (1) 81,434 59,685 282,457 209,817 Cost of sales: Products 40,899 32,693 149,476 116,089 Services 5,280 4,312 15,319 13,461 Total cost of sales 46,179 37,005 164,795 129,550 Gross margin 35,255 22,680 117,662 80,267 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,717 4,758 16,142 13,774 Selling, general and administrative 5,412 4,831 16,357 14,980 Total operating expenses 11,129 9,589 32,499 28,754 Operating income 24,126 13,091 85,163 51,513 Other income/(expense), net 243 46 796 677 Income before provision for income taxes 24,369 13,137 85,959 52,190 Provision for income taxes 2,625 1,884 11,830 7,452 Net income $ 21,744 $ 11,253 $ 74,129 $ 44,738 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.31 $ 0.65 $ 4.42 $ 2.56 Diluted $ 1.30 $ 0.65 $ 4.38 $ 2.54 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 16,629,371 17,250,291 16,772,656 17,450,284 Diluted 16,781,735 17,419,154 16,941,527 17,618,778 (1) Net sales by reportable segment: Americas $ 35,870 $ 27,018 $ 116,486 $ 93,858 Europe 18,943 14,173 68,513 51,740 Greater China 14,762 9,329 53,803 32,362 Japan 6,464 4,966 22,491 16,395 Rest of Asia Pacific 5,395 4,199 21,164 15,462 Total net sales $ 81,434 $ 59,685 $ 282,457 $ 209,817 (1) Net sales by category: iPhone $ 39,570 $ 26,418 $ 153,105 $ 111,337 Mac 8,235 7,079 26,012 19,590 iPad 7,368 6,582 23,610 16,927 Wearables, Home and Accessories 8,775 6,450 29,582 22,744 Services 17,486 13,156 50,148 39,219 Total net sales $ 81,434 $ 59,685 $ 282,457 $ 209,817

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) June 26,

2021 September 26,

2020 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,050 $ 38,016 Marketable securities 27,646 52,927 Accounts receivable, net 17,475 16,120 Inventories 5,178 4,061 Vendor non-trade receivables 16,433 21,325 Other current assets 13,641 11,264 Total current assets 114,423 143,713 Non-current assets: Marketable securities 131,948 100,887 Property, plant and equipment, net 38,615 36,766 Other non-current assets 44,854 42,522 Total non-current assets 215,417 180,175 Total assets $ 329,840 $ 323,888 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 40,409 $ 42,296 Other current liabilities 43,625 42,684 Deferred revenue 7,681 6,643 Commercial paper 8,000 4,996 Term debt 8,039 8,773 Total current liabilities 107,754 105,392 Non-current liabilities: Term debt 105,752 98,667 Other non-current liabilities 52,054 54,490 Total non-current liabilities 157,806 153,157 Total liabilities 265,560 258,549 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 16,556,942 and 16,976,763 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 54,989 50,779 Retained earnings 9,233 14,966 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 58 (406) Total shareholders’ equity 64,280 65,339 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 329,840 $ 323,888

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Nine Months Ended June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances $ 39,789 $ 50,224 Operating activities: Net income 74,129 44,738 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,295 8,354 Share-based compensation expense 5,961 5,105 Deferred income tax expense/(benefit) (737) 182 Other (689) (94) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,316) 5,149 Inventories (1,213) 10 Vendor non-trade receivables 4,892 8,685 Other current and non-current assets (5,899) (6,760) Accounts payable (1,786) (10,787) Deferred revenue 1,738 1,649 Other current and non-current liabilities 463 3,867 Cash generated by operating activities 83,838 60,098 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (94,052) (96,606) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 49,880 54,865 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 36,745 39,760 Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (7,862) (5,525) Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net (13) (1,473) Other (78) (841) Cash used in investing activities (15,380) (9,820) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 561 430 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (5,855) (3,234) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (10,827) (10,570) Repurchases of common stock (66,223) (55,171) Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net 13,923 10,635 Repayments of term debt (7,500) (12,629) Proceeds from commercial paper, net 3,022 31 Proceeds from repurchase agreements — 5,165 Other (72) (120) Cash used in financing activities (72,971) (65,463) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,513) (15,185) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances $ 35,276 $ 35,039 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 18,536 $ 8,410 Cash paid for interest $ 1,870 $ 2,275

