Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the “Company” or “Rock Tech”) (TSXV:RCK ) ( Frankfurt:RJIB) is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Klaus J. Schmitz and Prof. Wolfgang Voigt to its Board of Directors effective immediately

Rock Tech is developing its Georgia Lake lithium project and building its own downstream processing plant in order to become a reliable, sustainable, fully-integrated lithium hydroxide producer for the Western car industry. With these appointments the Company has added personnel with the necessary know-how to plan, build, operate and manage complex, highly-specialized manufacturing facilities.

Mr. Schmitz possesses broad and global operational expertise including comprehensive experience in the field of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) for both conventional and renewable power generation and industrial plants. He was previously the Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Hitachi Power Europe and the Executive President and Head of the Power Division for Bilfinger SE. Additionally, Mr. Schmitz has served as an advisor for Dussmann, McKinsey, Nippon Denka Kogyosho, Osaka, INP and DSD Steel Group.

Mr. Voigt is Professor Emeritus in Inorganic Chemistry at the Technische Universität Freiberg, Germany. His research focus for the last 20 years has mainly centered around salt chemistry, particularly lithium chemicals. He has previously been engaged in several brine and hard rock lithium projects around the globe and combines technical knowledge of proven processes with innovative technological concepts for more efficient spodumene conversion. Prof. Voigt was instrumental in the development of Rock Tech’s patent-pending innovative lithium hydroxide production process.

“As Rock Tech transitions from an explorer to a producer of lithium hydroxide, it is invaluable to bolster our team with such talented individuals as Mr. Schmitz and Prof. Voigt,” said Simon Bodensteiner, Chief Executive Officer of Rock Tech. “We believe our ability to attract top talent confirms both management’s vision and the tremendous market opportunity the lithium sector represents.”

Further, the Company announces the resignation of Martin Stephan from the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

“We are grateful for Martin’s contributions to the Company since he joined the Board of Directors in 2013. During his tenure, which included 5 years as President and CEO, Rock Tech achieved numerous milestones and Martin’s stewardship helped ensure the Company remained on solid footing putting it in position to capitalize on the opportunities now emerging. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”, said Dirk Harbecke, the Chairman of Rock Tech Lithium.

