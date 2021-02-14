Lithium

Investing News
.

Orocobre reports no injuries, only minor damage from earthquake near Naraha plant

- February 14th, 2021

Orocobre Limited advises that following an earthquake late Saturday off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, north east Japan, there are no injuries to employees at the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant. An initial inspection of the plant with the construction contractor, Veolia Jenets on the morning of 14 February found some minor damage to the site office but did not find any visible defects to plant equipment. …

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) advises that following an earthquake late Saturday (13 February 2021, JST) off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, north east Japan, there are no injuries to employees at the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant.

An initial inspection of the plant with the construction contractor, Veolia Jenets on the morning of 14 February found some minor damage to the site office but did not find any visible defects to plant equipment. Additionally, there is no damage to site infrastructure services.

A further inspection will be undertaken on 15 February to confirm the initial observations and assure the safety of the site prior to the recommencement of construction work.

Authorised by:

Richard S. Anthon
Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Orocobre Limited
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M: +61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Market Outlook Cover

Lithium Outlook 2021

  
Exclusive interviews looking forward for lithium and lithium stocks.
 

Get the latest Lithium Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Lithium Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Lithium Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

5 Top Australian Lithium Stocks
Australia’s Key EV Potential Beyond Elon Musk and Tesla
6 Top Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2020
Lake Resources’ Kachi Lithium Project to Cost US$544 Million

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

×