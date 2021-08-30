Lithium

Investing News
.

Livent’s Paul Graves to Speak at the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

- August 30th, 2021

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Paul Graves president and chief executive officer, will speak at Cowen’s 14 th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference, being conducted virtually on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET .  Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https:wsw.comwebcastcowen100LTHM2015249 .  A replay of the event will also be available via the same link.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs more than 900 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , India , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livents-paul-graves-to-speak-at-the-cowen-14th-annual-global-transportation–sustainable-mobility-conference-301365470.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

