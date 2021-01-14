ION Energy Limited is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the OTC Markets Group to begin trading on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol “IONGF” at the open of markets on January 14, 2021.”With the pending inauguration of President-elect Biden and his proposed economic recovery policies, US investors are finding battery metals increasingly intriguing to invest in. This is great timing for ION …

ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FRA: 5YB), is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the OTC Markets Group to begin trading on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol “IONGF” at the open of markets on January 14, 2021.

“With the pending inauguration of President-elect Biden and his proposed economic recovery policies, US investors are finding battery metals increasingly intriguing to invest in. This is great timing for ION Energy, and we look forward to sharing our story with a much larger investor audience.” Stated ION Energy‘s CEO, Ali Haji, on this positive news.

The OTCQB is a marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

U.S. investors can find ION Energy‘s current financial disclosure and Real-Time level 2 quotes for the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IONGF/quote. The Company’s listing on the TSXV and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to a larger North American presence and affords investors preeminent access to trading.

The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ION” and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “FRA: 5YB”.

About ION Energy Ltd.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FRA: 5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia’s lithium salars. ION’s flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION Energy is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world’s increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

MEDIA CONTACT: Siloni Waraich, siloni@ionenergy.ca, 416-432-4920

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, potential mineralization, exploration and development results, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from ION Energy‘s expectations include, among others, uncertainties relating to availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, risks related to international operations, the actual results of current exploration activities, delays in the development of projects, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of lithium, and ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company’s business. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

