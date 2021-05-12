Lithium

Investing News
.

IIROC Trading Resumption – LI

- May 12th, 2021

Trading resumes in: Company: American Lithium Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: LI All Issues: Yes Resumption : 9:30 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and …

Trading resumes in:

Company: American Lithium Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: LI

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/12/c7853.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

American Lithium Corp

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from American Lithium Corp using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

American Lithium: Significant Land Position In One of the Most Promising and Underdeveloped Lithium Sedimentary Basins in North America
American Lithium Reports Breakthrough Upgrading TLC Lithium Claystone Achieving 66% Lithium Grade Increase
Top Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV
Top Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2020

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×