Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the updating of research coverage and target price on Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (FSE: C1Z1). The update report is titled, “Leveraging Balance Sheet Strength to Optimize Operations and Advance the Clayton Valley Project.”
The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital’s portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.
About Cypress Development Corp.
Cypress Development is focused on developing the Company’s 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Exploration and development by Cypress has discovered a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The size of the resource makes the Clayton Valley Project a premier source that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing global energy storage battery market.
About Couloir Capital Ltd.
Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment entity, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.
Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and/or affiliated companies hold shares in CYP.
