Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) (“ Alpha ” or the “ Company ”) announces that in connection with the update to its CUSIP following the spin-out of Beta Energy Corp., it no longer trades under the symbol ALLIF in the United States and has begun trading today under the new US symbol APHLF . The Company’s shares continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the same symbol ALLI . The Company’s shares are now issued under the CUSIP 02075X103.

The company believes that volatility in the trading of the stock in the US was primarily caused by the creation of a new CUSIP number and the resulting symbol change. Alpha recommends that shareholders should contact an investment advisor prior to making trading decisions and for more information.

The Company confirms and is not aware of any undisclosed material adverse events relating to Alpha, its business or its assets, all of which are progressing positively and as expected. It is expected that trading in the United States to re-regulate in the coming days following adoption of this new symbol and the rebalancing of market orders.

About Alpha Lithium (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Frankfurt: 2P62)

Alpha Lithium is a growing team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina’s last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned “Lithium Triangle”. In Hombre Muerto, we are expanding our foothold in one of the world’s highest quality, longest producing lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Limited, Galaxy Lithium, Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari. Find out more at: https://alphalithium.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

