ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its 2020 Sustainability Report on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 .

The company will also host a webcast on Thursday , June 3 , at 10:00 a.m. EDT with CEO Kent Masters and CFO Scott Tozier , who will present an update on Albemarle’s sustainability initiatives. This year’s Sustainability Report will map out meaningful and achievable targets for greenhouse gas and water use and Albemarle’s priorities that support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

This webcast can be accessed through Albemarle’s corporate website at https://investors.albemarle.com/ or via the webcast link here: Albemarle Corporation Annual Sustainability Conference Call .

To view Albemarle’s 2020 Sustainability Report, available on June 2 , please visit https://www.albemarle.com/sustainability .

