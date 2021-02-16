Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. announces that it has retained Evercore Group LLC as its financial advisor to assist with the evaluation of a potential listing of the Company’s shares in the United States on either the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq Stock Market . “With the key governmental approvals in hand for the construction of our “mine-to-market” production facilities, Nouveau Monde’s focus is on …

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) announces that it has retained Evercore Group LLC as its financial advisor to assist with the evaluation of a potential listing of the Company’s shares in the United States (“U.S.”) on either the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) or the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”).

Arne H. Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, stated: “Based in “AAA” Canada, we believe Nouveau Monde is well set to become North America’s leading anode material producer. Our strategy is to provide critical battery materials needed for the electrical vehicle revolution. With several of the world’s leading automakers operating in the U.S., it is only logical that Nouveau Monde move to align its investor base with that of its targeted customers. If a listing is obtained, Nouveau Monde is likely to be one of the largest battery grade graphite companies listed in the U.S.”.

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, added: “With the key governmental approvals in hand for the construction of our “mine-to-market” production facilities, Nouveau Monde’s focus is on the development of a fully integrated source of environmentally friendly battery anode materials in North America. The addition of a listing on the NYSE or Nasdaq will further enhance the Company’s U.S. presence. With our strategic use of hydroelectricity and plans to rely on a fully electrical mining fleet, Nouveau Monde is uniquely positioned to deliver a North American source of carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets, with full-scale commercial production targeted for 2023. The addition of a major U.S. stock exchange listing will provide enhanced trading access to U.S.-based investors and further enhance Nouveau Monde’s stock market visibility. A potential additional listing in the U.S. is a natural step in the growth and evolution of the Company.”

The Company anticipates its common shares would commence trading on the selected U.S. stock exchange during the second quarter of this year, subject to the Board of the Directors’ approval to proceed with the potential listing, prevailing market conditions and satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements as well as receipt of approval to list.

Special Meeting of Shareholders to Consider a Share Consolidation

In connection with the potential listing, the Company will hold a Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The Company has set the Record Date for the Special Meeting on Friday, February 19, 2021. The purpose of the Special Meeting is to seek authorization from the Company’s shareholders to enable the Board of Directors (the “Board”) to consider a consolidation of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio that will result in a post-consolidation price that meets the listing requirements for the selected U.S. stock exchange.

Any authority of the Board to consolidate the shares is conditional upon the prior approval of the Company’s shareholders and the TSX Venture Exchange. There is also no assurance that the Board will proceed with a listing on a major U.S. stock exchange, or that the exchange would approve a listing application by the Company. Additional information, including the time and instructions for virtually accessing and voting at the Special Meeting will be provided later. Further, a Management Information Circular for the upcoming Special Meeting will be mailed to shareholders and filed by the Company on SEDAR.

About Nouveau Monde

Nouveau Monde is working to position itself as a key element in the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is developing a fully integrated source of environmentally friendly battery anode materials in Quebec, Canada. Targeting a launch of its commercial operations at full capacity in 2023, the Company is developing advanced carbon neutral solutions of graphite-based materials for the rapidly expanding fuel cell and lithium-ion battery markets. With its low-cost operations and high ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to major battery and vehicle manufacturers all over the world, ensuring a robust and reliable supply of advanced materials while ensuring the traceability of the supply chain.

