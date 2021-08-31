Vanstar Obtains DTC Eligibility in the US

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is pleased to confirm that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company in the United States. The company’s common shares trade on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol VMNGF.DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly …

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (“Vanstar”, or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) in the United States. The company’s common shares trade on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol VMNGF.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be “DTC eligible”. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company’s common shares in the United States.

J.C. St-Amour, President and CEO, stated, “DTC eligibility will simplify trading of our common shares in the United States. Existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds. This also opens the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from our common shares.”

About Vanstar

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is a gold exploration company with properties located in Northern Québec at different stages of development. The Company owns a 25% interest in the Nelligan project (3.2 million inferred ounces Au, NI 43-101 October 2019) and 1% NSR. The Nelligan Project won the “Discovery of the Year” award at the 2019 Quebec Mineral Exploration Association Xplor Gala. Vanstar also owns 100% of the Felix property under development in the Chicobi Group (Abitibi mining camp, 65km East of Amex Perron property) and 100% of Amanda, a 7,679 ha property located on the Auclair formation with historic gold showings up to 12.1 g/t Au over 3 meters.

