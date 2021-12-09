Calgary, Alberta - TheNewswire December 9, 2021 TOCVAN Ventures Corp. is pleased to update on the trenching program at its Pilar Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. Trenching has started with four trenches completed to date at 4-Trench, North Hill and Main Zone targets. A trench at North Hill is complete and has been channel sampled to analyze an anomalous copper zone with oxide gold-silver mineralization. A trench at ...