Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the ” Company ” or “Silver Viper “) (TSXV: VIPR) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report (the “Report”) prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) supporting the maiden mineral resource estimate for its La Virginia Precious Metal Project, previously reported in the Company’s news release dated May 3 rd 2021. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared in accordance with the guidelines of the Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101; and have been estimated in conformity with generally accepted CIM “Estimation and Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practices” guidelines.

The full technical report dated May 30 th , 2021, with an effective date of May 1st, 2021 is entitled ” Technical Report for the La Virginia Precious Metal Project, Sonora, Mexico “. The report was prepared for Silver Viper Minerals Corp by Arseneau Consulting Services Inc. and can be found under the Company’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com .

About the Project

La Virginia is located 220 kilometres east-northeast of Hermosillo, Sonora and is prospective epithermal style precious metal mineralization. Gold and silver mineralization at La Virginia occurs within breccias, veins and stockworks, hosted primarily by andesitic volcanics, often in close spatial association to, or cross-cutting pre-mineral dacite dykes and controlled by fractures and faults that define the regional structural trend. Silver Viper‘s reconnaissance program identified key targets and trends which are of primary interest and subsequently filed strategic reductions in claims to attain the current project surface area of 6,882 hectares.

At the completion of the 2020 phase of work at La Virginia, Silver Viper had completed a total of 100 drill holes for a combined meterage of 27,021 metres across the project. Exploration drilling continues at La Virginia using a single diamond drill supplied by Hermosillo -based drill contractor, Globexplore Drilling Corp. Drilling by the Company to date builds upon a sizeable database of recent historical work including 52,635 metres of drill core from 188 diamond drill holes, generated by the efforts of previous operators between 2010 and 2013. Silver Viper is expanding upon this work by continuing exploration north and south into prospective untested ground.

QA/QC

Analytical results of drilling intercepts reported by Silver Viper represent samples of halved HQ or NQ2 diameter diamond drill core submitted directly to Bureau Veritas, Hermosillo, Sonora , Mexico. Samples were crushed, split and pulverized as per Bureau Veritas method PRP70-250, then analyzed for gold by lead collection fire assay fusion on a 30 gram split with AAS finish, and for a multi-element suite including silver by multi-acid digestion with ICP-ES/MS finish. Samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10g/t Au or 200g/t Ag were re-tested by lead collection fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish (method code FA530. Silver Viper monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

Silver Viper has possession of all current and historical diamond drill core and sample pulps as generated on the property since 2010. The Company has conducted a review of the historical drilling data by physical checks of existing drill pads and drill core and verified the tenor of mineralized intervals by portable XRF on core and sample pulps. Silver Viper has further confirmed the veracity of historical data by diamond drilling of ten core holes at Las Huatas, Con Virginia, and the northern extension of El Oriental target areas. This work confirms the accuracy of location and ranges of mineralization as indicated by the 2010-2013 database.

Dale Brittliffe, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, is the ‘Qualified Person’ under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Ongoing verification of scientific and technical information is achieved by direct involvement in the exploration work, the most recent site visit was conducted in November 2020 .

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora. The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements available on www.sedar.com .

