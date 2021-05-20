Ready Set Gold Corp. is pleased to provide a summary of the full thirteen-hole, Phase 1 drill program which was completed in March 2021 on Ready Set Gold’s 100% owned Northshore Gold Project located in the western section of the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada. “All thirteen holes drilled in our Phase 1 drill program at Northshore have intersected gold mineralization. The broad nature of these …

Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) (“Ready Set Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of the full thirteen-hole, Phase 1 drill program which was completed in March 2021 on Ready Set Gold‘s 100% owned Northshore Gold Project (“Northshore”) located in the western section of the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada.

“All thirteen holes drilled in our Phase 1 drill program at Northshore have intersected gold mineralization. The broad nature of these intersections along with the evidence of higher-grade structures contained within is a very encouraging sign for a large gold system. These initial results not only confirm historical exploration, they also identify new areas of higher-grade mineralization and confirm our new geological model, which opens up the discovery and growth potential at Northshore,” stated Brad Lazich VP Exploration of Ready Set Gold.

The primary objectives of the Phase 1 drilling program at Northshore were to test a new geological model, to better understand lithological and structural controls on gold mineralization, and to confirm the grades of mineralization reported by previous owners/operators of the project. These objectives were achieved.

The new hypothesis/model of generally NW-SE parallel and sub-parallel broad gold zones with higher-grade veining within appears to have been confirmed. The Phase 1 program drilled areas which had limited or no historical drilling in a near perpendicular nature to cross the modeled zones to better understand the geological constraints of the deposit. The Company was extremely encouraged that gold mineralization was intersected in all thirteen holes drilled. The significance of this confirmation is the Company can now better predict and project extensions for drill testing moving forward. The Ready Set Gold model forecasts that the zones could run up to 1km along strike, in both directions, from the already identified areas of gold mineralization and remain unexplored below 250m depth.

Hole ID From To Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone RSG-21-059 189.65 283.90 94.25 1.00 B including 228.75 283.90 55.15 1.30 and including 232.30 254.00 21.70 1.88 and including 228.75 233.60 4.85 4.90 and including 250.00 255.65 5.65 3.01 and including 281.00 283.90 2.90 8.36 and including 281.00 281.40 0.40 55.17 RSG-21-067 65.20 144.95 79.75 0.92 A including 65.20 112.00 46.80 1.19 and including 65.20 94.55 29.35 1.54 and including 65.20 76.50 11.30 1.99 and including 65.20 68.00 2.80 4.88 and including 92.00 94.55 2.55 4.10 RSG-21-068 24.00 104.00 80.00 1.08 A including 24.00 32.00 8.00 2.66 and including 61.50 104.00 42.50 1.21 and including 92.85 104.00 11.15 3.54 and including 92.85 97.85 5.00 7.25 RSG-21-069 115.50 202.00 86.50 0.89 A including 115.50 158.00 42.50 1.19 and including 115.50 126.00 10.50 3.02 and including 120.00 126.00 6.00 4.71 and including 189.00 202.00 13.00 1.39 RSG-21-070 54.00 57.00 3.00 1.19 A and 130.00 132.00 2.00 27.32 RSG-21-072 82.00 86.00 4.00 0.88 C and 96.00 96.60 0.60 7.31 and 109.70 110.00 0.30 15.81

Table 1: Phase 1 drill highlights.

Figure 1 – Sample E00121136 from RSG-21-070 (Zone A). Fine grained specs of visible gold hosted in quartz veining – 0.34m @ 150 g/t Au.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7393/84627_62ec0a3104564900_002full.jpg

Figure 2 – Brittle-Ductile shearing in Zone A hosting quartz-carbonate (chlorite) veining. Section of core from RSG-21-068 that grades 5.00m @ 7.25 g/t Au (92.85 – 97.85m).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7393/84627_62ec0a3104564900_003full.jpg

Geological Model

As a result of Ready Set Gold‘s new geological model/interpretation for Northshore, the Afric Zone has now been divided into Zones A, B and C. This interpretation better fits the modelled lithological and structural controls on the gold mineralization. Therefore, moving forward, we will refer to Zones A, B, C, Gino and Main Vein as the gold bearing zones at Northshore. It is the Company’s belief, based on continued geological modeling, that the historical resource estimate was not effectively geologically or structurally constrained, which offers Ready Set Gold an opportunity to properly pit constrain the near-surface gold mineralization and domain-out and grow higher-grade gold mineralization at depth with continued drilling.

“A” Zone – hosts a wide, potentially open pit target, with pervasive gold mineralization over significant widths with multiple higher grade-lenses. The zone is characterized by brittle-ductile shearing hosting pervasive quartz-carbonate veining with sulphide mineralization in stock-work veins, disseminated in host lithologies, and in shear-extensional and extensional quartz veins. The A Zone has only previously been explored to approximately 200-250m depth and is also believed to be open along strike for more than 1km in both directions.

“B” Zone – a newly modelled zone that is geologically similar to Zone A (wide, lower-grade gold zones hosting higher grade lenses within the broader envelope). The B Zone is 150m north of the A Zone and is interpreted as a parallel structure with a generally east-west strike. The zone is characterized by areas of intense alteration and brittle-ductile shearing defined by pervasive quartz-carbonate veining which hosts sulphide mineralization disseminated in host lithologies and in shear-extensional and extensional quartz veins. The zone remains underexplored and is believed to remain open along strike for more than 1km in both directions.

Additional Zones to be Explored: At least three gold bearing zones to the north of the A and B Zones remain underexplored. The C, Gino and Main Zones are modelled to be sub-parallel to the A and B Zones and have the potential to significantly increase the scope of the Northshore project.

Figure 3 – Old Model vs. New Model – New interpretation displays more shear-type structural control on gold mineralization opening significant strike and dip potential for growth and discovery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7393/84627_62ec0a3104564900_004full.jpg

Figure 4 – Overview of Ready Set Gold‘s initial geological model at Northshore (plan view). The historic Afric Zone has now been interpreted to be divided into 3 zones (A, B and C) who’s overall geometry is controlled by generally NW-SE striking packages of porphyritic felsic intrusives and felsic volcanics. Within each zone are a series of shear-hosted (generally E-W trending shear-zones) and brittle shear-extensional and extensional quartz veins. The broad, lower-grade mineral envelopes are interpreted to be controlled by the porphyritic felsic intrusives and higher-grade is controlled by shearing and quartz veining within.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7393/84627_readysetgoldgr_fig3.jpg

Underexplored / Expansion Upside

The Northshore Project remains underexplored with approximately only 5% of the area systematically evaluated to date. Additionally, the depth potential of the gold mineralized zones remains untested with the deepest drill intercepts at 250m vertical depth. The company believes that the Northshore Project shows excellent potential to depth including potential higher-grade gold zones.

Figure 5: Plan Map of Northshore property showing unexplored (generally NW-SE) gold zones and regional, unexplored potential to the west. The project area is unexplored along strike and at depths below 250m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7393/84627_62ec0a3104564900_020full.jpg

Moving Forward Plans

Christian Scovenna, CEO & Director comments: “The near-term plans for Company will see a surface exploration program at Northshore to continue to better understand both the controls on higher-grade gold mineralization as well as exploration potential outside of known gold mineralization. This program can include lithological and structural mapping (surface and downhole), sampling, trenching and an IP geophysical survey. The program will help in designing a Phase 2 drill program, which is planned to commence immediately after this confirmation exploration work is complete. The Phase 2 drill program will be focused on growing the known zones of gold mineralization on strike and at depth, as well as discovering new areas regionally. The near-term exploration work will also continue to help better understand the historical resource estimate at Northshore”.

Qualified Person and NI-43-101 Disclosure

Brad Lazich, P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Ready Set Gold Corp, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the disclosed data and has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Ready Set Gold Corporation

Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol RDY and the Boerse Frankfurt Exchange as 0MZ. The Company has consolidated and now owns a 100% interest in the Northshore Gold Project, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, Ontario which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization. The Company also owns a 100% interest in two separate claim blocks totaling 4,453 hectares known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in a continuous claim block totaling 1,634 hectares comprising the Emmons Peak Project located 50 km south of Dryden, Ontario that is near the Treasury Metals Goliath and Goldlund advanced gold development projects.

