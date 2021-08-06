NV Gold Corp. announced today that Dr. Quinton Hennigh is retiring as a director of the Company. Dr. Hennigh has generously served as an NV Gold board member since its inception in 2009. Dr. Hennigh is resigning from all of his numerous board positions to fully focus on his new position with CRESCAT Capital. He will, however continue as a Board Advisor to the NV Gold. “The management and fellow directors of NVX join …

NV Gold Corp. (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) announced today that Dr. Quinton Hennigh is retiring as a director of the Company. Dr. Hennigh has generously served as an NV Gold board member since its inception in 2009. Dr. Hennigh is resigning from all of his numerous board positions to fully focus on his new position with CRESCAT Capital. He will, however continue as a Board Advisor to the NV Gold. “The management and fellow directors of NVX join me in wishing Quinton well in his new position and sincerely thank him for his extensive contributions to our Company,” says John Watson, Chairman and CEO

Mr. Watson also reported that work is moving forward on several of its Nevada projects in preparation for multiple drilling programs over the next 6 months. Notices of Intent are being submitted for drilling programs on the Slumber, Discovery Bay and Pickhandle projects. While drilling equipment remains difficult to procure, the Company expects to be able to begin its drilling campaigns in late September or early October. Equipment and drilling personnel remain in short supply, making exact timing uncertain.

NVX’s singular focus is exploration in Nevada, USA, one of the most prolific gold producing regions in the world. The Company has over 20 property holdings in this highly-competitive region, several of which are advanced and are drill ready. The next year promises to be very exciting, with news and progress on several projects.

NV Gold is a well-financed exploration company with a strong treasury and no debt. The company is based in Vancouver, B.C., and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, United States, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical team and strong property position. 2021 and 2022 promise to be NV Gold‘s busiest exploration years to date.

