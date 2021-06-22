NV Gold Appoints Howard Golden as Director

NV Gold Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Howard Golden as Director of the Company, who will replace Dr. Odin Christensen. After nine years on NV Gold’s Board, Dr. Christensen’s goal is to move to the role of Technical Consultant to the Company and to focus on his primary interest and strength in geological field work and project technical evaluation. He will be available to assist the NV …

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) (“NV Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Howard Golden as Director of the Company, who will replace Dr. Odin Christensen. After nine years on NV Gold‘s Board, Dr. Christensen’s goal is to move to the role of Technical Consultant to the Company and to focus on his primary interest and strength in geological field work and project technical evaluation. He will be available to assist the NV Gold technical team, led by VP Exploration Thomas Klein, who was recently appointed on June 14th, 2021

“I am thrilled to have Howard join NV Gold‘s Board and bring over 40 years of global exploration experience and multiple mineral discoveries to our team. Attracting the high calibre of exploration experience that Howard brings is a statement of the quality of projects and management of NV Gold. I have had the opportunity to know Howard for several years, and I look forward to working closely together in the evaluation and advancement of a potential future mineral discovery within NV Gold‘s expansive portfolio,” commented Peter A. Ball, President & CEO of NV Gold. “I truly want to thank Odie Christensen for his dedication to NV Gold for nearly 10 years as a Board member. I look forward to having Odie continue to work with our company as a Technical Consultant as we commence our busiest season in many years. Odie’s extensive geological experience worldwide and in Nevada, along with his commitment to careful geological field work and thoughtful data integration will be invaluable as we finalize our exploration plans and focus on making 2021 an amazing year for NV Gold and our shareholders.”

Mr. Golden brings over 40 years of experience in the mining industry, across six continents. He has held senior executive roles with some of the largest mining operators in the world and played a pivotal role in the discovery of the Syama, Oyu Tolgoi, Agbaou and West Musgrave ore deposits. Prior to assuming his current role leading ASX listed Arrow Minerals Ltd, Mr. Golden was the Global Exploration Manager for Nordgold, with projects spanning across Africa, South America, Canada and Russia. Mr. Golden also held the role of General Manager, Exploration of Rio Tinto, responsible for discovering and acquiring resources in Central and West Africa. Prior to Rio Tinto, he spent three years as Regional Director of Exploration at Kinross Gold Corporation in Russia, where amongst other tasks, he was responsible for increasing the company’s gold reserves through the discovery, identification, acquisition, and economic evaluation of gold deposits in Russia. He also held the role of Chief Geophysicist of WMC Resources in Australia and was Principal Geoscientist for BHP Minerals for 18 years. Mr. Golden has a proven global track record of leading multi-disciplined exploration programs in different climates, conditions and regulatory regimes.

“I look forward to joining NV Gold and their dynamic team in their focused hunt for the next large mineral discovery in Nevada,” stated Howard Golden. “Nevada is one of the most mineral-rich locations in the world. I have had the opportunity to review assets globally over my 40 years in the business, and NV Gold is well positioned with its advanced exploration portfolio and a dynamic management team that is energized to focus the shareholder dollars into the ground.”

“NV Gold controls an interesting and diverse portfolio of gold exploration projects. I look forward working with Thomas Klein and the NV Gold exploration team, to advance these properties for drill testing. NV Gold has an opportunity for an effective, aggressive, yet focused exploration season and is well positioned for mineral discovery. It is great to work with a management team that is focused on generative exploration and creating the opportunity for a mineral discovery,” commented Dr. Odin Christensen.

The Company also advises that it has granted under its stock option plan, incentive stock options to Mr. Golden for the purchase of up to 200,000 common shares at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of five years, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

