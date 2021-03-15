Drilling in Central Saddle Zone intersects exceptional grades and widths; confirms continuity of mineralized corridor between Main and West pits; highlights potential to add significant new open-pit and underground Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Key intercepts: 13.95 grams per tonne over 26.9 metres including 108.94 gpt over 2.8 m; 3.63 gpt over 58.0 m, including 14.19 gpt over 10.2 m; 1.27 gpt over 80.3 m; …

Drilling in Central Saddle Zone intersects exceptional grades and widths; confirms continuity of mineralized corridor (800 m along strike and 800 m to depth) between Main and West pits; highlights potential to add significant new open-pit and underground Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Key intercepts: 13.95 grams per tonne (“gpt”) over 26.9 metres (“m”), including 108.94 gpt over 2.8 m; 3.63 gpt over 58.0 m, including 14.19 gpt over 10.2 m; 1.27 gpt over 80.3 m; 1.40 gpt over 64.0 m; 1.67 gpt over 50.8 m; 1.19 gpt over 50.0 m, including 17.11 gpt over 2.4 m; 0.98 gpt over 73.0 m; 0.99 gpt over 66.8 m; 2.68 gpt over 36.0 m;1.05 gpt over 23.8 m

Drilling in Eastern portion of Saddle Zone confirms continuity of mineralization to the west and below Main Pit reserve and resource pit shells Key intercepts: 1.21 gpt over 105.9 m, 1.10 gpt over 120.3 m; 1.01 gpt over 118.0 m; 1.09 gpt over 57.0 m, including 14.38 gpt over 2.0 m; 2.17 gpt over 39.0 m; 2.26 gpt over 27.0 m, including 13.83 gpt over 2.0 m

Drilling below West Pit reserve shell intersects broad zones of mineralization extending to depth Key intercepts: 1.47 gpt over 119.0 m; 0.92 gpt over 128.0 m; 0.82 gpt over 138.0 m; 1.49 gpt over 59.0 m; 1.09 gpt over 35.0 m and 0.99 gpt over 48.0 m

Drilling west of West Pit extends mineralization 300 m west of current Mineral Reserves Key intercepts: 2.34 gpt over 11.3 m, including 11.5 gpt over 2.0 m.



(1) True widths are unknown at this time and intervals are reported using core lengths intersected in the holes.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “ Company ”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced results from 30 holes (21,928 m) of drilling at the Detour Lake property. The new holes being reported are the fourth batch of results from the recently announced 250,000 m exploration program, which is targeted for completion by the end of 2021. The program is being completed to collect information for an updated, and potentially expanded, Mineral Reserve and to support the completion of a new production plan, expected to be released in early 2022. The new holes announced today are mainly from drilling in the Saddle Zone, located between the Main and West pit locations, which has been underexplored and has no Mineral Reserves and only limited Mineral Resources. Several new holes are also being announced from the area west of the West Pit, which also contains limited past drilling.

Tony Makuch, President and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, commented: “With today’s results, we are increasingly confident that a large continuous deposit is situated along the Detour Mine Trend (“DMT”) that extends from the Main Pit, through the Saddle Zone and continues beyond the West Pit location. We are also extremely encouraged by the wide, high-grade intersections being reported at depth across the Saddle Zone, which confirm the potential for strong growth in Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in support of future open-pit and as well as underground mining. We are already introducing significant enhancements to the Detour Lake operation through re-interpretations of previous work and project improvements, with our progress to date highlighted in a new NI 43-101 technical report to be filed by the end of this month. This report will include production results consistent with our previously-released guidance of 680,000 – 720,000 ounces per year for 2021 – 2023, with production to increase to approximately 800,000 ounces in 2025. This report will not include any of the new drilling we have done since the acquisition. The exploration success we are achieving will be part of a completely new mine plan and technical report to be issued early next year, which we believe will clearly demonstrate the substantial value upside we have through our extensive commitment to exploration drilling at Detour Lake Mine.”

Central Portion of the Saddle Zone

Drilling in the central portion of the Saddle Zone included nine holes (7,672 m) and targeted the DMT approximately midway between, and 400 m below, the Main and West Mineral Reserve pit shells.

Significant results from the drilling include: 13.95 gpt over 26.9 m, including 108.94 gpt over 2.8 m, 2.43 gpt over 12.7 m, 0.83 gpt over 74.0 m, 1.26 gpt over 13.0 m, 1.53 gpt over 29.0 m, 1.02 gpt over 19.8 m and 23.19 gpt over 2.3 m from hole DLM-20-052A; 3.63 gpt over 58.0 m, including 14.19 gpt over 10.2m and 1.03 gpt over 49.5 m from hole DLM-20-057; 1.27 gpt over 80.3 m, 1.40 gpt over 64.0 m and 1.89 gpt over 19.0 m from hole DLM-20-070B; 1.67 gpt over 50.8 m, 2.68 gpt over 36.0 m and 1.78 gpt over 19.5 m from hole DLM-20-075; 1.19 gpt over 50.0 m, including 17.11 gpt over 2.4 m from hole DM-20-065; 0.99 gpt over 66.8 m, 0.92 gpt over 49.0 m, 1.06 gpt over 26.0 m and 2.21 gpt over 24.0 m from hole DLM 058C and 0.98 gpt over 73.0 m, 0.93 gpt over 67.0 m, 1.38 gpt over 18.0 m and 1.05 gpt over 23.8 m from hole DLM-20-033A which targeted the DMT between 200 and 400 m below surface. The new results from hole DLM-20-33A, DLM-20-52A and DLM-20-58C are located near the lower limit of the pit shell for current resources and between 75 and 100 m above previously reported results from hole DLM-20-016 which included 1.10 gpt over 142.0 m (see press release dated September 9, 2020). The new result from DLM-20-057 is centered 60 m below and to the east of DLM-20-016.

Results from all new holes in this area are considered extremely encouraging as they continue to confirm the presence of a broad corridor of mineralization extending between the West and Main pits ( a distance of over 800 m) with the overall style of mineralization and gold tenor being very similar to that found in the West and Main pits. Particularly encouraging is the identification of wide, high-grade mineralization near the lower limits of the current resource pit shell, which indicates that a potential exists to expand the pit shell to depth and to add significant new open-pit resources as well as to define underground resources below the pit.

East Portion of Saddle Zone

Drilling in the east portion of the Saddle Zone included eight holes (8,105 m) and targeted areas along the Detour Mine Trend (“DMT”) directly below and to the west of the Main Pit Mineral Reserve shell.

Significant results from the drilling including : 1.21 gpt over 105.9 m, 1.10 gpt over 120.3 m, 2.17 gpt over 39.0 m, 1.61 gpt over 29.0 m, 1.61 gpt over 29.6 m and 0.80 gpt over 51.0 m, from hole DLM-21-089B; 1.01 gpt over 118.0 m and 0.83 gpt over 26.0 m, from hole DLM-20-47W2, 1.09 gpt over 57.0 m, including 14.38 gpt over 2.0 m and 0.78 gpt over 26.8 m from hole DLM-20-062. All of these new holes were designed to intersect the DMT between 400 and 600 m below surface and strongly confirmed the continuation of the DMT to the west and below the current Main pit reserve and resource pit shells.

The new results from hole DLM-20-089B and DLM-20-47W2 are centered approximately 475 meters below surface and 75 to 125 meters below previously reported results from hole DLM-20-014A which included 1.42 gpt over 78.0 m, 1.08 gpt over 51.0 m, 1.21 gpt over 43.0 m and 0.90 gpt over 51.0 m (see press release dated September 9, 2020). Results from hole DLM-20-062 are centered near the 575 m level.

Below West Pit

Drilling below the west pit included five holes (4,059 m) which targeted the DMT directly east of the West pit between 350 and 500 m below surface.

Significant results from the drilling include : 1.47 gpt over 119.0 m, 0.71 gpt over 57.0 m and 1.64 gpt over 19.7 m from DLM-20-024A; 0.92 gpt over 128.0 m, 1.09 gpt over 35.0 and 9.14 gpt over 4.0 m from hole DLM-20-050B; 0.95 gpt over 100.1 m from hole DLM-20-056B and 0.99 gpt over 48.0 m, 1.73 gpt over 13.4 m and 13.92 gpt over 2.0 m from hole DLM-20-064. The new intercepts in DLM-20-24A, DLM-20-20-50B and DLM-20-56B are located approximately 180 m west of previously reported DLM-20-004 which included results of 1.41 gpt over 121.0 m and 1.03 gpt over 14.08 m (see press release dated June 29, 2020). The results for holes DLM-20-64 are 375 meters west of DLM-20-04.

Results from all four holes are considered very positive and continue to confirm the continuation of mineralization through the west portion of the Saddle Zone and into the area under the West Pit.

West Pit Extension

Drilling in the east portion of the Saddle Zone included seven new holes (2,092 m) which targeted areas of the DMT west of the West Pit Mineral Reserve up to 125 m below surface.

Significant results from the drilling include: 2.34 gpt over 11.3 m, including 11.5 gpt over 2.0 m from hole DLM-20-071; 1.76 gpt over 11.0 m in hole DLM-20-083 and 7.31 gpt over 5.0 m from hole DLM-20-045. All of the new holes intersected the DMT approximately 300 m west of the current Mineral Reserve between 25 and 125 m below surface and appear to have passed through the top of the main structure within this area.

Based on assay results and other observations obtained from the program to date, the outlook for the project continues to look encouraging with there being evidence of a broad and continuous corridor of mineralization extending between the West and Main pits and to a depth of at least 800 m below surface. The work also suggests that mineralization within the corridor is very similar to that found in the West and Main pits and hosted within broad zones containing variable amounts of quartz and pyrite, which are controlled mainly by east-west trending, moderately north dipping folds and shear structures which plunge at a shallow angle to the west. Given results to date, the potential to identify further extensions to mineralization as well as additions to Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves between the Main and West pits through additional drilling is considered excellent.

Exploration work at Detour Lake is ongoing with twelve drills current working, and on track to complete approximately 270,000 m by the end of 2021.

Qualified Persons

The Company’s exploration programs at Detour Lake are conducted under the supervision of Eric Kallio, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Kallio, as well as Keith Green, P.Geo., Director, Exploration, Canada, and Steve Gray, P.Geo, Exploration Superintendent, Detour Lake Mine, are ‘qualified persons’ for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

QA/QC Controls

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Samples are logged and sampled in a secure facility at the Detour mine site and under supervision of Qualified Geologists. NQ sized core is predominantly sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment, the other half of core retained for future assay verification. Certified reference material (CRM) standards and coarse blank material are inserted every 20 samples. Core samples are shipped directly by courier, and tracked via a chain of custody from site to certified off-site analytical laboratories for preparation and assaying. Kirkland Lake Gold utilizes four accredited external laboratories to manage the significant volume of sample submissions. Each lab is certified by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) which conforms with ASB-RG Mineral Analysis Laboratory for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025: General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

Sample preparation includes crushing drill core up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting 500 grams and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 µm followed by both scheduled and specifically requested silica sand cleaning. Gold Analysis involves Fire Assay – Atomic Absorption (AA) technique from a 50-gram pulp sample with grade ranges between 5 to 10,000 ppb. Samples greater than 10,000 ppb are analyzed with a gravimetric finish. Selected high grade samples are also analyzed using the screen metallics procedure.

Contracted laboratories for the Kirkland Lake Gold’s Detour Project include; ALS Global (sample preparation completed in Timmins, Ontario with pulps sent to Vancouver, BC for analysis), Activation Laboratories (sample preparation and analysis completed in Timmins, Ontario), SGS Laboratories (sample preparation and analysis completed in Cochrane, Ontario) and AGAT Laboratories (sample preparation in Timmins and analysis in Mississauga).

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 – 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold’s solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website at www.kl.gold .

Table 1. Detour Lake Mine – Significant Assay Results

Hole Number UTM NAD83 Hole Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (gpt) Target Easting Northing DLM-20-024A 588886 5541683 822.0 178 -60 565.9 623.0 57.1 0.71 West Saddle AND 663.0 782.0 119.0 1.47 INCL. 724.0 738.0 14.0 7.21 AND 802.4 822.0 19.7 1.64 DLM-20-033A 589333 5541319 996.0 178 -55 204.0 277.0 73.0 0.98 Central Saddle AND 310.2 334.0 23.8 1.05 AND 408.0 475.0 67.0 0.93 AND 778.0 796.0 18.0 1.38 DLM-20-040A 589768 5541543 1275.0 181 -56 675.0 700.0 25.0 0.95 East Saddle AND 856.0 882.0 26.0 1.32 AND 945.0 972.0 27.0 2.26 INCL. 962.0 964.0 2.0 13.83 AND 1003.0 1005.0 2.0 7.62 DLM-20-043A 587289 5541525 384.0 177 -54 nsv West Extension DLM-20-047W2 589607 5541630 708.0 180 -53 399.0 425.0 26.0 0.83 East Saddle AND 572.0 690.0 118.0 1.01 INCL. 629.0 631.0 2.0 12.28 DLM-20-049 589849 5541500 663.0 181 -55 489.0 491.0 2.0 9.82 East Saddle AND 628.0 651.0 23.0 1.70 INCL. 648.0 650.0 2.0 10.78 DLM-20-050B 588887 5541621 818.0 178 -58 151.0 153.0 2.0 10.13 West Saddle AND 499.0 534.0 35.0 1.09 INCL. 506.0 508.0 2.0 11.79 AND 594.0 722.0 128.0 0.92 INCL. 663.0 722.0 59.0 1.49 INCL. 705.0 709.0 4.0 9.14 AND 781.3 806.7 25.4 0.86 DLM-20-051 589254 5541278 885.0 180 -52 66.0 86.0 20.0 2.09 Central Saddle AND 198.0 218.1 20.1 1.60 AND 323.0 325.6 2.6 22.60 DLM-20-052A 589330 5541435 726.0 179 -55 231.3 244.0 12.7 2.43 Central Saddle INCL. 239.0 243.0 4.0 6.48 AND 303.2 323.0 19.8 1.02 AND 375.3 402.2 26.9 13.95 INCL. 389.0 391.0 2.0 28.84 INCL. 398.6 401.4 2.8 108.94 AND 463.0 476.0 13.0 1.26 AND 519.0 548.0 29.0 1.53 INCL. 519.0 524.0 5.0 5.12 AND 574.0 576.3 2.3 23.19 AND 597.0 671.0 74.0 0.83 DLM-20-053A 589929 5541511 1245.0 181 -62 191.0 193.0 2.0 9.31 East Saddle AND 692.3 747.2 54.9 0.57 DLM-20-054W 589647 5541591 1332.0 180 -62 779.0 805.8 26.8 0.76 East Saddle AND 878.0 902.0 24.0 0.82 DLM-20-055A 587208 5541548 618.0 177 -55 157.0 162.0 5.0 7.31 West Extension DLM-20-056B 588884 5541771 873.0 180 -58 627.0 727.1 100.1 0.95 West Saddle INCL. 627.0 665.0 38.0 1.76 INCL. 627.0 632.0 5.0 6.62 AND 746.0 765.0 19.0 0.77 DLM-20-057 589330 5541435 990.0 180 -62 338.0 352.8 14.0 0.80 AND 467.0 496.0 29.0 0.70 Central AND 516.5 566.0 49.5 1.03 Saddle AND 623.0 681.0 58.0 3.63 INCL. 624.3 634.5 10.2 14.19 AND 816.0 860.0 44.0 2.73 AND 834.0 848.3 14.3 6.70 DLM-20-058C 589292 5541339 951.0 180 -56 146.0 172.0 26.0 1.06 Central Saddle AND 239.2 306.0 66.8 0.99 AND 437.0 486.0 49.0 0.92 INCL. 438.0 444.0 6.0 3.98 AND 684.0 686.0 2.0 8.03 AND 784.0 808.4 24.4 2.21 INCL. 801.0 804.0 3.0 13.10 DLM-20-061 590009 5541503 1007.0 183 -57 555.0 567.0 12.0 0.54 East Saddle AND 586.0 602.0 16.0 0.57 AND 633.1 640.0 6.9 1.15 AND 652.1 669.8 17.7 0.58 AND 692.0 697.0 5.0 1.99 AND 795.7 803.2 7.4 0.56 AND 939.0 949.0 10.0 1.23 DLM-20-062 589647 5541591 1050.0 182 -57 656.0 713.0 57.0 1.09 East Saddle INCL. 668.0 670.0 2.0 14.38 AND 723.2 750.0 26.8 0.78 AND 994.0 1038.0 44.0 0.65 DLM-20-064 588726 5541668 753.0 180 -55 182.0 184.0 2.0 13.92 West Saddle AND 407.0 420.4 13.4 1.73 AND 579.0 629.0 50.0 0.60 AND 672.0 720.0 48.0 0.99 DLM-20-065 589334 5541270 450.0 180 -55 31.0 33.0 2.0 8.13 Central Saddle AND 62.0 112.0 50.0 1.19 INCL. 89.6 92.0 2.4 17.11 INCL. 149.0 192.0 43.0 0.82 DLM-20-066 589336 5541124 813.0 179 -53 30.0 57.0 27.0 0.82 Central Saddle 595.7 598.0 2.3 8.22 DLM-20-069AW 588645 5541736 793.0 180 -60 542.0 545.0 3.0 4.06 West Saddle AND 609.0 629.0 20.0 0.72 AND 641.0 655.0 14.0 0.82 AND 666.0 680.0 14.0 1.07 AND 724.9 752.0 27.1 0.73 AND 777.0 790.0 13.0 1.85 INCL. 788.0 790.0 2.0 10.21 DLM-20-070B 589291 5541389 621.0 180 -57 282.0 362.3 80.3 1.27 Central Saddle AND 482.0 546.0 64.0 1.40 INCL. 489.9 492.0 2.1 11.75 AND 559.0 578.0 19.0 1.89 INCL. 564.9 567.0 2.1 13.10 DLM-20-071 587210 5541478 312.0 177 -54 119.7 131.0 11.3 2.34 West Extension including 129.0 131.0 2.0 11.50 DLM-20-072 587211 5541419 186.0 179 -56 Nsv DLM-20-074 589336 5541170 432.0 180 -54 252.6 274.0 21.4 0.69 Central Saddle DLM-20-075 589170 5541447 808.0 181 -55 223.5 243.0 19.5 1.78 Central Saddle INCL. 233.9 236.0 2.1 12.85 AND 259.0 295.0 36.0 2.68 INCL. 270.5 272.6 2.1 34.87 AND 387.0 454.0 67.0 0.72 AND 578.3 629.1 50.8 1.67 INCL. 618.0 620.0 2.0 18.31 INCL. 627.0 629.1 2.1 36.50 AND 643.0 697.0 54.0 0.78 DLM-20-076A 587372 5541357 186.0 179 -56 29.0 31.0 2.0 7.92 West Extension DLM-20-080 587332 5541381 216.0 179 -63 Nsv DLM-20-083 587292 5541380 190.0 179 -56 28.0 39.0 11.0 1.76 DLM-21-089B 589611 5541321 825.0 180 -65 194.0 245.0 51.0 0.80 East Saddle AND 403.8 524.1 120.3 1.10 INCL. 477.0 479.0 2.0 10.08 AND 587.6 693.5 105.9 1.21 INCL. 682.0 685.5 3.5 11.57 AND 728.0 767.0 39.0 2.17 INCL. 746.0 749.0 3.0 10.35 AND 795.4 825.0 29.6 1.61

Notes:

Assays are reported uncut Assay intervals are reported as drill thickness. Hole DLM-20-22 from 624 m to 987 m was drilled as a wedge. True widths are unknown at this time and intervals are reported using core lengths intersected in the holes.

Figure 1. Detour Lake Mine – Property Plan View is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/919a67fb-4eec-4d1f-9524-f37f0b194e98

Figure 2. Detour Lake Mine – Longitudinal View is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a67d7dc4-8310-4b1d-9a80-cf5794a24cc8

Figure 3. Detour Lake Mine – Saddle Zone – Plan View is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f87d5132-ea0a-4e6c-8deb-b8622fd4c920



