IIROC Trading Resumption – CAY
Trading resumes in:
Company: Cache Exploration Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: CAY
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 2/4/2021
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
