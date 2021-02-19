Gold

IIROC Trading Halt – RPX

- February 19th, 2021
The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Red Pine Exploration Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: RPX

All Issues: No

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 11:23 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/19/c9698.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

