Hornby Bay Announces Passing of Executive Chairman

Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: HBE) (the “Company” or “Hornby Bay”) regrets to announce that Maurice Colson, Executive Chairman and a director of the Company, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Fred Leigh, President and Chief Executive Officer states: “Moe contributed greatly to Hornby Bay over the years and the entire Hornby Bay family mourns his loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Moe’s family. He was greatly respected and will be missed by all.”

