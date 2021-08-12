Gold

Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources Commences 2021 Reconnaissance and Field Work at the Forrest Kerr Project

- August 12th, 2021
Vancouver, Canada – In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, James Pettit of Aben Resources discusses the commencement of the 2021 reconnaissance and field work at the Forrest Kerr Project. The gold rush era was the pinnacle of optimism and opportunity. Hard work and commitment paid off with life-changing discoveries throughout North America. Like the great gold rushes of yesteryear, Aben Resources is generating …

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) – In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, James Pettit of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) discusses the commencement of the 2021 reconnaissance and field work at the Forrest Kerr Project.

The gold rush era was the pinnacle of optimism and opportunity. Hard work and commitment paid off with life-changing discoveries throughout North America. Like the great gold rushes of yesteryear, Aben Resources is generating opportunities to prosper. Backed by decades of regional experience, The company is unwavering in their commitment to make a world-class gold discovery in BC’s Golden Triangle. With new infrastructure and a strengthening gold market, opportunity in the Golden Triangle is at an all-time high proving that, once again, the rush is on.

About Aben Resources Ltd:

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company’s treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com.

