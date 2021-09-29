Le 29 septembreSeptember 2021) Lakewood Exploration Inc. has announced a name and symbol change to Silver Hammer Mining Corp. Shares will begin trading under the new name, symbol and with a new CUSIP number on October 1, 2021. Disclosure documents are available at Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on September 30, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders. …

Le 29 septembreSeptember 2021) Lakewood Exploration Inc. has announced a name and symbol change to Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (HAMR)

Shares will begin trading under the new name, symbol and with a new CUSIP number on October 1, 2021.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on September 30, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Lakewood Exploration Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (HAMR)

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom, le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 1 octobre 2021.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 30 septembre 2021. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : le 1 octobre/October 2021 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole : LWD New Symbol/Nouveau symbole : HAMR New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 827733 10 6 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 827733 10 6 9 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 51253L100/CA51253L1004

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com