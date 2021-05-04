Brigadier Intercepts 7.63 g/t Gold, 11 g/t Silver and 0.26% Copper Across 0.5 Metres at Picachos
Surface Sampling Returns 12.79 g/t Gold and 8 g/t Silver across 1 Metre from El Placer Norte
Brigadier Gold Limited (the “Company” or “Brigadier”) (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to provide additional diamond drill and sampling results from phase one exploration at its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa Mexico (the “Picachos Project”, “Picachos” or the “Property”). Brigadier has completed and received assay results for 4538 metres of diamond drilling in 43 holes on the Picachos Project. Assays results for holes 29 through 43 and recent sampling are provided in Table 1
In March Brigadier hired Eagle Mapping to collect LiDAR data and aerial photographs. Survey flights were completed in April and Brigadier drilled 3 diamond drill holes across El Placer Norte below the Chiveras high-grade workings with results expected in June.
Underground mapping and sampling of La Gloria is in-progress to better understand the results of diamond drill holes DH-BRG-028 and DH-BRG-031. Further, the access road to the collars of DH-BRG-029 and 030 cut across several new historic workings and veins and these are in the process of being mapped and sampled. Surface trenching is planned across El Placer in the southeastern part of the Property, as well as across Salvador and Urrea. The Company is still discovering previously undocumented prospects and workings, which are being systematically mapped and sampled.
Brigadier has received the remaining assays for work completed prior to March 31, 2021 with best result being 12.79 g/t Au and 8 g/t Ag across 1 meter from El Placer Norte (BRG-25131). This includes 0.1 m of 117.45 g/t Au and 57 g/t Ag. This sample line was cut across the Huarache Vein at 1155 m elevation from an historic underground gold mine. Other notable results from El Placer Norte include 38.88 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag across 0.5 m (BRG-27106) and 12.38 g/t Au and 4 g/t Ag across 0.6 m (BRG-27102). El Placer is a system of veins and veinlets that trends northwesterly and has been mapped for about 4 kilometers across widths of 60 to 200 meters.
From the Cobre area, located about 650 meters northwest of El Placer Norte, sampling has defined three principal veins: El Cobre, El Herrero and Calzadas that define a northwesterly trend that is about 40 meters wide. The best result from the Cobre Vein is 57 g/t Ag, 2.12% Cu and 0.12% Pb across 1.7 m (BRG-26926) from Chinakatera Level 737. About 20 meters below the adit, DH-BRG-038 returned values of 0.73% Cu, 6 g/t Ag and 0.12% Pb across 3 m. El Herrero reported 108 g/t Ag, 3.2% Cu and 0.5% Pb across 2.1 m from Level 755. Calzada Vein contains 148 g/t Ag, 0.33% Cu and 0.26% Pb across 0.7 m from Level 759.
La Cocolmeca Vein was prospected below the Guayabo showing and under the newly discovered Cinco Gramos outcrop located 1.4 kilometers to the northeast. Mechanical trenching with the bulldozer better exposed Cinco Gramos and sample BRG-121612 returned values of 9.59 g/t Au, 48 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu across 1.4 m. DH-BRG-043 was located next to the showing and returned values of 0.52 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.07% Cu across 14.5 m, including 0.5 m of 7.63 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.26% Cu. From Guayabo, DH-BRG-032 contains 0.23 g/t Au, 0.09% Cu, 0.07% Pb and 0.22 across 18.5 m, including 3 meters of 0.72 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 0.17% Pb and 0.34% Zn.
National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101“). Drilling was completed using PQ and HQ tooling. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company’s press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person’s opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.
Appendix
Results Table for Q1 2021. DL = Detection Limit. True widths for drill holes (DH) are not estimated as most of the intercepts are from veins and stockworks in the early stages of exploration. Trenches are cut orthogonal to the structures, and trench width = true width.
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Core or Trench Width (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Cu (ppm)
|
Pb (ppm)
|
Zn (ppm)
|
Mo (ppm)
|
Bi (ppm)
|
W (ppm)
|
DH-BRG-029
|
9.0
|
13.0
|
4.0
|
0.96
|
DL
|
192
|
2388
|
402
|
DL
|
DL
|
DL
|
DH-BRG-029
|
22.5
|
23.5
|
1.0
|
0.03
|
3
|
196
|
12825
|
32400
|
DL
|
DL
|
9
|
DH-BRG-029
|
58.5
|
64.0
|
5.5
|
0.06
|
17
|
1881
|
1135
|
4213
|
DL
|
12
|
10
|
DH-BRG-029
|
95.0
|
102.0
|
7.0
|
0.35
|
5
|
1430
|
827
|
1820
|
DL
|
5
|
7
|
DH-BRG-030
|
9.0
|
12.0
|
3.0
|
0.74
|
DL
|
54
|
430
|
526
|
DL
|
DL
|
DL
|
DH-BRG-030
|
37.0
|
51.5
|
14.5
|
0.02
|
3
|
447
|
2004
|
7128
|
DL
|
DL
|
8
|
DH-BRG-030
|
124.5
|
132.0
|
7.5
|
0.06
|
3
|
275
|
2144
|
5585
|
DL
|
DL
|
10
|
DH-BRG-031
|
20.5
|
57.5
|
37.0
|
0.47
|
2
|
217
|
1817
|
4261
|
DL
|
3
|
6
|
including
|
20.5
|
23.0
|
2.5
|
0.98
|
12
|
987
|
1820
|
6680
|
DL
|
DL
|
7
|
including
|
26.0
|
29.0
|
3.0
|
1.86
|
2
|
222
|
1402
|
3351
|
DL
|
DL
|
9
|
including
|
33.0
|
36.0
|
3.0
|
0.47
|
1
|
90
|
2392
|
1898
|
DL
|
DL
|
5
|
including
|
40.5
|
41.5
|
1.0
|
0.61
|
1
|
34
|
1195
|
2751
|
DL
|
DL
|
8
|
including
|
44.0
|
44.5
|
0.5
|
1.45
|
1
|
348
|
5145
|
12800
|
DL
|
DL
|
DL
|
including
|
47.5
|
49.5
|
2.0
|
1.89
|
1
|
28
|
1022
|
2519
|
DL
|
DL
|
DL
|
including
|
54.5
|
57.5
|
3.0
|
0.51
|
6
|
621
|
1969
|
10041
|
DL
|
DL
|
DL
|
DH-BRG-032
|
16.0
|
34.5
|
18.5
|
0.23
|
6
|
941
|
737
|
2176
|
DL
|
4
|
13
|
including
|
23.5
|
26.5
|
3.0
|
0.72
|
13
|
2009
|
1665
|
3395
|
6
|
9
|
35
|
including
|
26.5
|
30.5
|
4.0
|
0.18
|
8
|
1136
|
768
|
2330
|
DL
|
5
|
15
|
DH-BRG-033
|
13.5
|
20.5
|
7.0
|
0.10
|
27
|
2510
|
604
|
1351
|
2
|
6
|
116
|
including
|
14.0
|
14.5
|
0.5
|
0.04
|
169
|
2231
|
772
|
1656
|
DL
|
5
|
1236
|
including
|
17.0
|
18.0
|
1.0
|
0.04
|
41
|
11548
|
617
|
1027
|
4
|
23
|
27
|
DH-BRG-033
|
20.5
|
26.0
|
5.5
|
0.02
|
3
|
349
|
971
|
5017
|
DL
|
DL
|
11
|
DH-BRG-034
|
81.5
|
103.0
|
21.5
|
0.30
|
2
|
613
|
496
|
1447
|
DL
|
DL
|
6
|
including
|
83.0
|
83.5
|
0.5
|
1.25
|
1
|
315
|
296
|
805
|
2
|
DL
|
DL
|
including
|
86.0
|
87.0
|
1.0
|
2.77
|
1
|
142
|
146
|
124
|
3
|
DL
|
DL
|
including
|
88.5
|
97.5
|
9.0
|
0.08
|
4
|
1133
|
614
|
1978
|
DL
|
DL
|
6
|
including
|
98.0
|
98.5
|
0.5
|
1.40
|
1
|
240
|
492
|
2475
|
DL
|
DL
|
DL
|
DH-BRG-035
|
8.0
|
10.0
|
2.0
|
0.01
|
4
|
55
|
10
|
60
|
DL
|
DL
|
28
|
DH-BRG-035
|
35.5
|
38.0
|
2.5
|
0.09
|
2
|
190
|
5656
|
9350
|
8
|
DL
|
DL
|
DH-BRG-035
|
72.0
|
73.0
|
1.0
|
0.02
|
12
|
323
|
523
|
377
|
37
|
28
|
DL
|
DH-BRG-035
|
80.0
|
80.5
|
0.5
|
0.05
|
18
|
7745
|
718
|
1131
|
3
|
27
|
19
|
DH-BRG-035
|
80.5
|
92.0
|
11.5
|
0.05
|
3
|
315
|
1261
|
3738
|
DL
|
DL
|
DL
|
DH-BRG-036
|
54.0
|
61.0
|
7.0
|
0.01
|
1
|
746
|
108
|
172
|
1
|
DL
|
6
|
including
|
59.5
|
60.0
|
0.5
|
DL
|
4
|
3103
|
110
|
164
|
1
|
DL
|
DL
|
DH-BRG-036
|
70.0
|
70.5
|
0.5
|
DL
|
3
|
2908
|
22
|
53
|
2
|
DL
|
DL
|
DH-BRG-037
|
41.0
|
44.0
|
3.0
|
DL
|
29
|
63
|
16
|
245
|
2
|
DL
|
94
|
DH-BRG-038
|
12.0
|
13.0
|
1.0
|
0.01
|
7
|
3780
|
597
|
81
|
4
|
9
|
DL
|
DH-BRG-038
|
25.0
|
28.0
|
3.0
|
0.01
|
6
|
7261
|
1195
|
181
|
1
|
13
|
DL
|
DH-BRG-039
|
3.0
|
6.0
|
3.0
|
DL
|
2
|
682
|
248
|
462
|
4
|
DL
|
DL
|
DH-BRG-040
|
4.0
|
6.0
|
2.0
|
DL
|
2
|
579
|
165
|
115
|
DL
|
DL
|
DL
|
DH-BRG-041
|
32.0
|
35.0
|
3.0
|
DL
|
3
|
1908
|
166
|
90
|
1
|
14
|
DL
|
DH-BRG-042
|
20.0
|
20.5
|
0.5
|
DL
|
3
|
1280
|
331
|
460
|
2
|
DL
|
DL
|
DH-BRG-043
|
6.5
|
21.0
|
14.5
|
0.52
|
5
|
712
|
210
|
592
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
including
|
16.5
|
17.0
|
0.5
|
7.63
|
11
|
2601
|
301
|
248
|
3
|
16
|
11
|
BRG-121587
|
0.0
|
8.0
|
8.0
|
0.02
|
1
|
393
|
104
|
522
|
DL
|
DL
|
6
|
BRG-27182
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
0.29
|
19
|
4876
|
719
|
4956
|
2
|
21
|
39
|
BRG-27180
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.09
|
21
|
2978
|
529
|
171
|
3
|
31
|
39
|
BRG-26904
|
0.0
|
2.8
|
2.8
|
0.06
|
6
|
2216
|
1883
|
6177
|
2
|
10
|
19
|
BRG-121614
|
0.0
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
0.20
|
12
|
845
|
1593
|
921
|
4
|
11
|
15
|
BRG-121612
|
0.0
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
9.59
|
48
|
3065
|
411
|
587
|
6
|
10
|
21
|
BRG-121605
|
0.0
|
4.9
|
4.9
|
0.16
|
2
|
269
|
193
|
718
|
DL
|
DL
|
DL
|
BRG-27047
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
0.01
|
7
|
4652
|
637
|
2832
|
2
|
15
|
29
|
BRG-27076
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
6.32
|
3
|
67
|
225
|
466
|
DL
|
DL
|
DL
|
BRG-27137
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.07
|
10
|
1427
|
581
|
1371
|
55
|
9
|
6
|
BRG-27140
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.09
|
28
|
735
|
673
|
150
|
13
|
20
|
DL
|
BRG-26992
|
0.0
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
0.02
|
113
|
23882
|
3986
|
615
|
4
|
113
|
27
|
BRG-26994
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
0.02
|
27
|
11365
|
2199
|
1147
|
DL
|
58
|
21
|
BRG-26996
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.09
|
99
|
34196
|
4830
|
4562
|
DL
|
208
|
25
|
BRG-26863
|
0.0
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
0.01
|
2
|
6052
|
1422
|
1025
|
DL
|
9
|
DL
|
BRG-26863
|
2.0
|
7.6
|
5.6
|
0.01
|
3
|
347
|
74
|
101
|
3
|
4
|
DL
|
BRG-26872
|
0.0
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
0.02
|
39
|
28687
|
1145
|
570
|
DL
|
77
|
12
|
including
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.04
|
154
|
107000
|
868
|
233
|
3
|
309
|
33
|
BRG-26874
|
0.0
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
0.01
|
19
|
8061
|
1121
|
688
|
DL
|
24
|
9
|
including
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.04
|
150
|
52700
|
499
|
182
|
DL
|
179
|
42
|
BRG-26876
|
0.0
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
0.03
|
49
|
25500
|
714
|
214
|
DL
|
84
|
15
|
BRG-26878
|
0.0
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
0.01
|
43
|
29541
|
657
|
362
|
DL
|
75
|
17
|
including
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.02
|
113
|
82600
|
817
|
135
|
2
|
208
|
30
|
BRG-26916
|
0.0
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
0.01
|
24
|
8784
|
1147
|
321
|
DL
|
55
|
9
|
including
|
0.5
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
0.02
|
62
|
20600
|
2513
|
454
|
DL
|
119
|
17
|
BRG-26920
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
0.01
|
22
|
4865
|
781
|
404
|
2
|
82
|
8
|
BRG-26922
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.03
|
130
|
37000
|
970
|
209
|
3
|
134
|
36
|
BRG-26924
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.02
|
15
|
12200
|
549
|
391
|
DL
|
44
|
19
|
BRG-26926
|
0.0
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
0.01
|
57
|
21252
|
1160
|
297
|
3
|
52
|
20
|
including
|
0.9
|
1.4
|
0.5
|
0.03
|
124
|
40400
|
982
|
355
|
7
|
97
|
26
|
Tunnel 9
|
4.0
|
18.0
|
14
|
0.01
|
1
|
1103
|
78
|
235
|
DL
|
DL
|
DL
|
Tunnel 9
|
32.2
|
33.6
|
1.4
|
DL
|
36
|
9463
|
3106
|
9502
|
3
|
76
|
17
|
BRG-117239
|
0.0
|
37.8
|
37.8
|
DL
|
1
|
367
|
52
|
216
|
DL
|
3
|
DL
|
including
|
37.4
|
37.8
|
0.4
|
0.01
|
27
|
1180
|
536
|
20
|
3
|
34
|
DL
|
BRG-27039
|
1.0
|
5.4
|
4.4
|
DL
|
9
|
749
|
163
|
80
|
2
|
52
|
5
|
El Herrero
|
0.0
|
8.0
|
8.0
|
DL
|
1
|
1160
|
173
|
278
|
2
|
DL
|
DL
|
El Herrero
|
8.0
|
10.1
|
2.1
|
0.10
|
108
|
32892
|
5657
|
327
|
2
|
177
|
23
|
BRG-27036
|
1.0
|
2.4
|
1.4
|
0.01
|
37
|
1047
|
3267
|
267
|
2
|
66
|
11
|
BRG-27043
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.01
|
31
|
1776
|
3531
|
92
|
9
|
42
|
17
|
BRG-27071
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.06
|
148
|
3320
|
2556
|
201
|
3
|
581
|
35
|
BRG-27141
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.06
|
156
|
3206
|
13000
|
1701
|
3
|
381
|
85
|
BRG-27096
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
6.25
|
4
|
401
|
10400
|
3532
|
1
|
DL
|
5
|
BRG-27095
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
19.99
|
11
|
2264
|
17800
|
25700
|
6
|
DL
|
133
|
BRG-27099
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
4.07
|
3
|
777
|
4075
|
10876
|
DL
|
DL
|
19
|
including
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
25.04
|
18
|
4708
|
10700
|
80800
|
3
|
DL
|
74
|
BRG-27101
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
7.09
|
29
|
675
|
9784
|
4637
|
1
|
DL
|
23
|
BRG-27102
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
12.38
|
4
|
1597
|
11600
|
9599
|
2
|
DL
|
62
|
BRG-25124
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
3.16
|
26
|
1955
|
2840
|
7335
|
4
|
DL
|
67
|
BRG-27106
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
38.88
|
22
|
4212
|
16700
|
15100
|
22
|
13
|
538
|
BRG-27103
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
13.53
|
5
|
399
|
6003
|
11130
|
1
|
2.5
|
18
|
including
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
36.17
|
9
|
435
|
5790
|
4800
|
1
|
2.5
|
32
|
BRG-25126
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
13.92
|
12
|
3882
|
13800
|
38500
|
33
|
DL
|
532
|
BRG-27105
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
4.75
|
3
|
154
|
5202
|
7301
|
DL
|
DL
|
14
|
BRG-27107
|
0.0
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
2.34
|
2
|
76
|
827
|
1388
|
DL
|
DL
|
18
|
BRG-25131
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
12.79
|
8
|
676
|
9089
|
9451
|
DL
|
DL
|
16
|
including
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
117.45
|
57
|
2125
|
31600
|
25700
|
5
|
DL
|
29
|
BRG-26932
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
7.82
|
4
|
438
|
1760
|
9190
|
DL
|
DL
|
14
|
BRG-25138
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
31.21
|
12
|
3297
|
13700
|
7645
|
4
|
DL
|
80
|
BRG-25129
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
2.82
|
8
|
1704
|
6932
|
8035
|
1
|
DL
|
27
|
including
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
9.39
|
24
|
4741
|
20000
|
20900
|
4
|
DL
|
79
|
BRG-26892
|
4.5
|
10.5
|
6.0
|
1.07
|
2
|
6
|
24
|
19
|
DL
|
DL
|
DL
|
BRG-27199
|
1.0
|
6.9
|
5.9
|
0.28
|
3
|
10
|
25
|
27
|
14
|
DL
|
DL
|
including
|
5.0
|
6.9
|
1.9
|
0.46
|
3
|
12
|
15
|
40
|
10
|
DL
|
DL
|
BRG-27145
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.89
|
141
|
1554
|
1674
|
1865
|
5
|
95
|
14
|
including
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
0.3
|
2.11
|
305
|
2871
|
2418
|
853
|
9
|
243
|
19
Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold.
About Brigadier Gold Limited
Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.
Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.
For further information, please contact:
Brigadier Gold Limited
www.brigadiergold.ca
Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer
rob@brigadiergold.ca
Leah Hodges, Corporate Secretary
(604) 377-0403
