Brigadier Completes Debt Settlement

Brigadier Gold Limited (the “Company” or “Brigadier”)(TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) (the “Corporation”) announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to complete the debt settlement previously announced on January 27, 2021 with one arm’s length creditor (the “Debt Settlement”). The Debt Settlement resulted in an aggregate of $100,000.00 of indebtedness being retired in consideration for the issuance of 454,545 common shares at a price of $0.22 per share. The Debt Settlement did not result in the creation of a new insider or control person. The common shares issued under the Debt Settlement are subject to a four-month resale restriction expiring June 12, 2021

About Brigadier Gold Limited

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

