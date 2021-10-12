Plans Underway to Bring New Gaming Company Online, Launching Innovative Casino and Sportsbook Destination

NorthStar Gaming Inc. announced today that Michael Moskowitz former Chairman and CEO of Panasonic North America, will join the company as Chief Executive Officer and founding partner. Intending to operate in the regulated Ontario online gaming market with a made-in- Ontario product for casino and sports betting, NorthStar Gaming plans to launch its online betting brand and sportsbook as early as December 2021 .

In his new role, Moskowitz will oversee the launch of Canada’s most exciting and trusted casino and sportsbook brand. A veteran technology executive and transformative leader, Moskowitz has more than 25 years of experience driving growth and innovation across iconic consumer, communications, and technology brands.

Previously, as CEO and Chairman at Panasonic North America, Moskowitz successfully led the company’s business and growth strategy, delivering integrated technology solutions for businesses, government agencies, and consumers across North America . Moskowitz has helped develop and turn early-stage Canadian and U.S. businesses into market leaders throughout his career, having also held roles as President and CEO of XM Canada (XSR.TO) and President of Palm in the Americas International.

Paul Rivett , co-owner of NorthStar Gaming, said, “We are excited that a visionary technology leader like Michael is joining our team as we work to launch Canada’s best online gaming and sports betting product. His experience and leadership will be critical as we take the next steps to launch. Michael’s veteran leadership and unique business development experience bring the exact skill set we need to establish our shared vision and grow it into a meaningful industry player.”

Commenting on his appointment, Moskowitz said: “I am thrilled to be assuming the CEO role with NorthStar Gaming and look forward to building a winning team and introducing the best product into this expanding market. It is an exciting time to launch an iGaming venture in Ontario , and I am eager to lead in a pivotal time for NorthStar’s growth and innovation.”

NorthStar Gaming has entered into a landmark omnichannel advertising and marketing services arrangement with Torstar Corporation, a trusted brand operating in Canada since 1892. Torstar and its extensive footprint of data-led media solutions, news, and sports sites, social properties, and community and daily news platforms will enhance NorthStar’s entry into the regulated gaming market in Canada

Additional partners and suppliers will be announced in the coming months.

For more information on NorthStar Gaming, go to http://www.northstargaming.ca

About NorthStar Gaming

Born out of a Canadian-based media business and trusted news organization for more than 128 years, NorthStar Gaming will provide a unique and responsible gaming brand that creates new jobs, brings growth to the Canadian economy, and generates new tax revenue to help Canadian communities. NorthStar has partnered with reputable and established media players to leverage exciting sports content, strong brands, and deep local roots to give it a distinct position in the newly regulated industry. The company also believes its Canadian-owned gaming business will lead the industry, operate at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and ensure more of our local players’ entertainment dollars stay in the province.

