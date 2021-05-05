– Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 .

First Quarter Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter:

Net revenue was $93.1 million , an increase of 166% compared to $35.0 million ;

, an increase of 166% compared to ; Net income of $8.8 million , or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(3.6) million , or $(0.25) per diluted share;

, or per diluted share, compared to net loss of , or per diluted share; Adjusted EBITDA was $15.3 million , an increase of $18.0 million compared to $(2.7) million ; and

, an increase of compared to ; and Cash flow from operations was $21.1 million , an increase of 20% compared to $17.5 million .

Management Commentary

“We turned in another stellar performance in the first quarter, with sales, gross margin, net income and adjusted EBITDA all reaching record high levels for the first quarter,” said Juergen Stark , CEO, Turtle Beach. “Consumer demand for console headsets and PC gaming accessories remained at elevated levels, our category expansions are going well, and our operational excellence again allowed us to gain market share, leverage operating costs, and deliver better than expected results.

“The strong secular trends that make gaming such a great category continue. According to NPD, U.S. retail sales of console headsets in the first quarter continued at record levels. During the quarter, the overall console market in the US rose 60% in dollars while our retail sales exceeded that growth. US sales of PC headsets, keyboards, and mice rose more than 90% and we more than doubled that reflecting the impact of our expanding line of PC accessories 1 .

“We believe these results continue to underscore the strength of our brand, the innovation of our products and the superiority of our execution. Although a number of factors will drive a different phasing of our revenue this year, we believe the combination of our strong market share in console headsets, greatly expanded offering of PC gaming accessories and new product launches in several new categories will allow us to increase our annual sales and top a record 2020. In fact, we are raising our full year revenue and profit outlook to reflect the degree to which our first quarter results exceeded our prior outlook.

“As previously announced, we have multiple new product initiatives planned for 2021, including the continued significant expansion of our PC gaming accessories line, the launch of several new Neat Microphone products, and the entry into other new product categories. We are making the necessary investments to fuel these product launches, and believe they will contribute meaningfully to our growth this year and well beyond.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was $93.1 million , a record for the first quarter, compared to $35.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The 166% increase was the result of continued strong demand for console headsets, fueled in part by the fourth quarter 2020 launches of new PlayStation and Xbox consoles and strong growth in the Company’s PC accessories.

Gross margin in the first quarter of 2021 was 37.5% of net sales, a record for the first quarter, compared to 30.8% in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin was driven by lower than normal promotional spending and fixed cost leverage on higher revenues.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2021 were $22.6 million compared to $15.8 million in the 2020 period, with the increase reflecting the larger size of our business, R&D investments in new categories, and higher general and administrative costs resulting from the Neat acquisition in January of this year.

Net income in the first quarter of 2021 was $8.8 million , or $0.49 per diluted share (both of which are records for the March quarter), compared to a net loss of $(3.6) million , or $(0.25) per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. Excluding a number of adjustments to net income in both periods (as summarized below in Table 4), adjusted net income (as defined below in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) in the first quarter of 2021 was $9.4 million , or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $3.4 million or $(0.23) per diluted share. The weighted average diluted share count for the first quarter of 2021 was 18.1 million compared to 14.5 million in 2020, with the increase primarily due to the the fact that in periods where there is a net loss, certain dilutive securities are not included.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) in the first quarter of 2021 was $15.3 million compared to negative $2.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

At March 31, 2021 , the Company had $63.0 million of cash and cash equivalents with no outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility. This compares to $8.7 million of cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2020 , and $46.7 million of cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020 , with no outstanding revolving debt in either prior period. The Company generated $21.1 million of cash flow from operations in the first quarter 2021, compared to $17.5 million in the first quarter 2020.

Revised 2021 Outlook

For the full year 2021, the Company now expects revenue to be approximately $385 million , up seven percent from $360 million in 2020 and a $15 million increase to the prior guidance of approximately $370 million . This anticipated growth even above the record level of revenues in 2020 is driven by continued strong sell through of our core products, expansion of our PC accessories business, and additional revenues from new categories. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be approximately $50 million , compared to the prior guidance of approximately $45 million , reflecting a strong 13% EBITDA margin while accomodating continued investments to drive current and future growth. Adjusted net income per diluted share is expected to be approximately $1.50 , compared to the prior guidance of $1.35 , reflecting the aforementioned revenue and EBITDA forecasts. Per share figures for the full year 2021 assume approximately 18 million diluted shares outstanding.

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects revenue to be approximately $70 million , somewhat lower than the second quarter of 2020, when sales rose 93% as a result of sudden and significant increases in consumer demand caused in part by the stay-at-home orders. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $2 million , reflecting alignment of staff and infrastructure with the significantly higher run-rate of the business, an expected return to more normal levels of promotional spending, and investments to supportINAL significant new product launches during second quarter. Adjusted loss per diluted share is expected to be approximately $(0.07) , reflecting the aforementioned revenue and EBITDA forecasts. Per share figures for the second quarter of 2021 assume approximately 15.5 million diluted shares outstanding.

With respect to the Company’s adjusted EBITDA outlook for the second quarter and full year 2021, a reconciliation to its net income (loss) outlook for the same periods has not been provided because of the variability, complexity, and lack of visibility with respect to certain reconciling items between adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss), including other income (expense), provision for income taxes and stock-based compensation. These items cannot be reasonably and accurately predicted without the investment of undue time, cost and other resources and, accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company’s adjusted EBITDA outlook to its net income (loss) outlook for such periods is not provided. These reconciling items could be material to the Company’s actual results for such periods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, the Company has included in this earnings release certain financial results, including adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income that the Securities and Exchange Commission defines as “non-GAAP financial measures.” Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s results. “Adjusted Net Income” is defined as net income excluding (i) integration and transaction costs related to acquisitions, (ii) the effect of the mark-to-market requirement of the financial instrument obligation, (iii) any change in fair value of contingent consideration and (iv) the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets. “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined by the Company as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation (non-cash), and certain non-recurring items that we believe are not representative of core operations (e.g., the integration and transaction costs related to acquisitions, the mark-to-market adjustment for the financial instrument obligation and the change in fair value of contingent consideration). These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s operating performance, to perform financial planning, and to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. The presented non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that management does not believe reflect the Company’s core operating performance because such items are inherently unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash. See a reconciliation of GAAP results to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA included below for each of the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation ( https://corp.turtlebeach.com ) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.com ) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand ( www.neatmic.com ) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR .

Turtle Beach Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per-share data)

(unaudited) Table 1. Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 93,053 $ 35,007 Cost of revenue 58,198 24,222 Gross profit 34,855 10,785 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 11,545 7,648 Research and development 3,993 2,427 General and administrative 7,037 5,723 Total operating expenses 22,575 15,798 Operating income (loss) 12,280 (5,013) Interest expense 97 169 Other non-operating expense, net 579 197 Income (loss) before income tax 11,604 (5,379) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,766 (1,824) Net income (loss) $ 8,838 $ (3,555) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.57 $ (0.25) Diluted $ 0.49 $ (0.25) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 15,551 14,495 Diluted 18,076 14,495

Turtle Beach Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts) Table 2. March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS (in thousands, except par value and share amounts) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,965 $ 46,681 Accounts receivable, net 32,370 43,867 Inventories 59,136 71,301 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,685 8,127 Total Current Assets 169,156 169,976 Property and equipment, net 7,089 6,575 Deferred income taxes 7,334 6,946 Goodwill 10,686 8,178 Intangible assets, net 6,760 5,138 Other assets 6,380 6,640 Total Assets $ 207,405 $ 203,453 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS ‘ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ — $ — Accounts payable 27,761 42,529 Other current liabilities 44,011 36,122 Total Current Liabilities 71,772 78,651 Income tax payable 3,432 3,146 Other liabilities 5,079 5,257 Total Liabilities 80,283 87,054 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value – 25,000,000 shares authorized; 15,653,644 and 15,475,504 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 16 15 Additional paid-in capital 193,163 190,568 Accumulated deficit (65,935) (74,773) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (122) 589 Total Stockholders’ Equity 127,122 116,399 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 207,405 $ 203,453

Turtle Beach Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Table 3. Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 21,087 $ 17,526 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (4,780) (890) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 97,032 48,426 Repayment of revolving credit facilities (97,032) (63,780) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 911 18 Repurchase of common stock to satisfy employee tax withholding obligations (215) (48) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 696 (15,384) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (719) (768) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 16,284 484 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 46,681 8,249 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 62,965 $ 8,733

Turtle Beach Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per-share data)

(unaudited) Table 4. Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net Income (Loss) GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 8,838 $ (3,555) Adjustments, net of tax: Non-recurring business costs 465 — Acquisition integration costs 118 182 Non-GAAP Earnings $ 9,421 $ (3,373) Diluted Earnings Per Share GAAP- Diluted $ 0.49 $ (0.25) Non-recurring business costs 0.03 — Acquisition integration costs 0.01 0.02 Non-GAAP- Diluted $ 0.52 $ (0.23)

Turtle Beach Corporation

GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Table 5. Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Adj As Adj Adj Stock Adj Reported Depreciation Amortization Compensation Other (1) EBITDA Net revenue $ 93,053 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 93,053 Cost of revenue 58,198 (237) – (397) – 57,564 Gross Profit 34,855 237 – 397 – 35,489 Operating expenses 22,575 (502) (303) (1,389) (801) 19,580 Operating income 12,280 739 303 1,786 801 15,909 Interest expense 97 Other non-operating expense

(income), net 579 – 579 Income before income tax 11,604 Income tax expense 2,766 Net income $ 8,838 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,330

(1) Other includes certain non-recurring business costs.

Turtle Beach Corporation

GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Table 5. (continued) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Adj As Adj Adj Stock Adj Reported Depreciation Amortization Compensation Other (2) EBITDA Net revenue $ 35,007 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 35,007 Cost of revenue 24,222 (590) – (58) – 23,574 Gross Profit 10,784 590 – 58 – 11,433 Operating expenses 15,798 (443) (222) (941) (281) 13,911 Operating income (loss) (5,013) 1,033 222 999 281 (2,478) Interest expense 169 Other non-operating expense

(income), net 197 (21) 176 Income (loss) before income tax (5,377) Income tax benefit (1,824) Net loss $ (3,554) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,654)

(2) Other includes certain business acquisition costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration.

