Tickets for PlayerCon, the first interactive festival to connect fans with their favorite NBA players off the court, are now available at NBPA.COMPLAYERCON . NBA players Bogdan Bogdanović, Marvin Bagley III Carlos Arroyo and Josh Childress and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are slated to appear alongside entrepreneurs Chamillionaire, Gerome Sapp music producer Hit-Boy and music executive Lenny S . The two-day, virtual experience will take place from August 11-12, 2021 .

PlayerCon gives fans an inside look into the lives of NBA players by celebrating shared passions of music, fashion, activism, business and more. This year’s inaugural festival will feature roundtable conversations, gaming competitions, a start-up pitch contest and an exclusive music listening session. NBA Top Shot and parent company Dapper Labs are the presenting partners of PlayerCon with PLLAY® and Rares joining as supporting partners.

Some of the exciting activations include:

MONEY TREES PRESENTED BY RARES

Josh Childress and others will talk about their off-court money moves and entrepreneurial journeys in a conversation led by former NFL player and founder of Rares sneaker investment platform, Gerome Sapp along with Chamillionaire , CEO of Chamillitary Entertainment and venture capitalist. There will also be a live competition among three start-up founders who will get the opportunity to pitch to this panel of player-investors, entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists for a chance to win $5000 toward their start-up.

450 BEATS PRESENTED BY DEF JAM

Carlos Arroyo and Marvin Bagley III will host an exclusive music listening session and share insights about their latest music projects with Def Jam producer Hit-Boy and music executive Lenny S. A few lucky emerging producer fans will have the chance to submit their original tracks for a chance to be included in the session. 450 Beats will also feature a live listening session and competition among five emerging music producers.

PLLAY®-POWERED GAMING EXPERIENCE

Two player-gamers will meet on the virtual court in an NBA 2K match that is sure to be one to watch. Fans will have the chance to play alongside the players, while other fans can follow along as two NBA powerhouses battle for the title of king of the virtual court.

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS FOR NBA TOP SHOT COMMUNITY

The first 100 NBA Top Shot Community members will gain entry into co-viewing suites, player meet and greets, autographed prizes and more. Additionally, members will receive access to an exclusive, private meet and greet with Bogdan Bogdanović .

Single Event passes are $19 (plus fees) and All-Access Passes are $29 (plus fees) for the two-day package. The first 450 fans to purchase All-Access Passes will receive a Limited Edition PlayerCon t-shirt. Passes for the PLLAY®-Powered Gaming Experience are available for FREE with registration.

For more information on PlayerCon, please visit NBPA.COM/PLAYERCON and follow @theNBPA on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT PLAYERCON

PlayerCon is an interactive festival that gives fans an inside look at what their favorite basketball stars are up to after the game. This first-of-its-kind celebration enables fans to connect with NBPA members around shared passions of music, fashion, food, business, and activism. In its inaugural year, the event will occur as a multi-day virtual conference. In future years, PlayerCon will take place in Las Vegas during Summer League .

ABOUT THE NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA’s mission is to protect and support the rights and talents of our players, magnify the power of their collective will, and amplify their voices as leaders who will transcend sport and society globally.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, or counseling players on benefits, educational and post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by THINK450, the for-profit subsidiary of the NBPA charged with managing the players’ group licensing rights.

Dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members, the NBPA Foundation provides support and assistance to persons, communities and organizations around the world that seek to improve the lives of those in need.

ABOUT THINK450

THINK450 is the innovation and partnership engine of the NBPA. We uncover shared interests between our 450 players and leading brands to build more engaging partnerships. Together with our partners, THINK450 creates refreshingly original ideas that engage fans, stir them to action, and earn brands the right to participate in cultural conversations. For more information, visit THINK450.com.

