Tafi Launches Astra SDK Character Editor UI Kit

– Tafi, the leading creator of custom 3D content for avatar and emoji systems, today announced the release of its innovative Astra SDK Character UI Kit. Tafi’s new kit provides an easy way for developers to create a unique and customized UI and UX, for any application, across industries that focus on digital content including fashion, media, gaming, and entertainment.

Astra SDK Kit for Additional Customization

“Delivering and monetizing customizable avatars is prohibitively expensive, difficult, and time-consuming. Our Astra SDK solves that problem,” said Jon Middleton , Chief Technical Officer of Tafi. “This Character UI Kit makes using our Astra SDK even easier — allowing for fast and easy deployment and the democratization of powerful avatar customization, while providing additional monetization opportunities for applications through in-app purchases of virtual avatar goods.”

The Astra SDK Character Editor UI Kit provides a variety of additional features built around the Astra SDK core offering. Some of these features include:

A functional user interface (UI) with source code that can be reskinned or modified as needed. This white label enhancement is fully customizable.

with source code that can be reskinned or modified as needed. This white label enhancement is fully customizable. An advanced camera handling system using character editor best practices.

using character editor best practices. Auto-fitting swappable and tintable smart content to clothe and accessorize Avatars of different shapes and content styles.

to clothe and accessorize Avatars of different shapes and content styles. Built-in e-commerce and virtual currency customization so that prices can be set on any asset.

customization so that prices can be set on any asset. Available in portrait or landscape mode for mobile users.

or mode for mobile users. Available for PC and Mac OS using Unity 3D for desktop users.

Giving Time Back to Developers

Creating a full-featured character editor is a challenging undertaking but Tafi’s goal is to make avatar creation as widely accessible as possible. Beyond the development of the Astra SDK and smart asset technologies, Tafi has used its expertise in avatar development to create a robust UI that is available in their Character Editor UI Kit. This feature rich kit allows developers a ready-to-deploy interface and assets to match their game or application.

“The level of customization with our Astra SDK is unparalleled — with key features such as full customization of the face and body shape, smart content, and a fully customizable marketplace that includes support for virtual currencies to enable monetization. We also provide tools for creating content and a massive pre-built content library with multiple styles coming soon to simplify digital asset creation,” said Ty Dupperon , COO of Tafi. “Our UI Kit makes it fast and easy to implement all of these features into the UX / UI of any standalone application or embed within an existing project or application.”

Tafi’s Astra SDK will continue to evolve with updated feature releases including: additional styles of wearables, new Avatar styles, video conferencing, and video sharing.

For more details on the Astra SDK Character Editor UI Kit please go to MakeTafi.com/Astra-SDK.

About Tafi

Founded in 2019, Tafi’s mission is to make personalized avatars and branded digital content available to anyone and everyone who wants to level-up their digital personality. Tafi’s best-in-class avatar solutions are portable across platforms including mobile, gaming, XR, social media, messaging, and video communications. Tafi’s investors include Benchmark Capital, Columbia Capital, and Ponte Partners. Learn more at www.MakeTafi.com .

