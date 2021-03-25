– There’s a new post at the Hunter’s Guild for you to see! G FUEL and CAPCOM have teamed-up once again to bring all Hunters a new energizing potion: G FUEL Mega Potion . So saddle up your Palamute and head on over to gfuel.com to pre-order the new flavor before pre-orders close on March 26th .

G FUEL and CAPCOM created Mega Potion in celebration of CAPCOM’s upcoming game Monster Hunter Rise , which releases on March 26th and is the sixth mainline installment in the critically-acclaimed Monster Hunter series. The refreshing Mega Potion flavor is named after an in-game consumable item of the same name from the Monster Hunter series. It’s also the second flavor that G FUEL and CAPCOM have co-developed, with the first being the Resident Evil™ 3 -inspired Nemesis Tea Flavor.

G FUEL Mega Potion is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. A serving of the new flavor has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. So, it will certainly replenish all your HP!

The G FUEL Magic Potion tub artwork features the two new Ninja-Clan Hunters, with one riding their Palamutes with a Palico close in tow and the other using the Wire Bug to set off onto adventure. Two of the newest Monsters, Magnamalo and Tetranadon, strike fear in the background.

“It’s an honor for us to go back into the lab with CAPCOM and bring to life a second G FUEL flavor inspired by another one of CAPCOM’s best-selling series,” said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan . “Working on a theme to capture the adventure of Monster Hunter Rise has been very exciting, and I’m sure our fans will love the new Mega Potion flavor.”

G FUEL Mega Potion is now available for pre-order in 40-serving tubs through March 26th and will start shipping in late April. Pre-order your G FUEL Mega Potion now at gfuel.com/products/mega-potion-tub , and battle fearsome monsters with ease.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 250,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry’s largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Logic , FaZe Clan , NoisyButters , NICKMERCS , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Summit1G , xQc , KSI , Roman Atwood , Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, RESPAWN Products, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

