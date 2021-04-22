– PopReach Corporation (” PopReach ” or the ” Company “) (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF), a free-to-play mobile game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises, today announced that CEO Jon Walsh will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 29 th .

DATE: Thursday, April 29 th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2QfbeEE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

March 18, 2021 – PopReach Completes Acquisition of Award Winning “Peak – Brain Training” App

Additional information about PopReach can be found at www.popreach.com/investor-relations/

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven franchises. The Company has to date acquired 14 successful franchises enjoyed by over 1.9 million unique players a month, including Smurfs’ Village (IP under license), PAYDAY Crime War (IP under license), Peak – Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble , Gardens of Time , City Girl Life , War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot . PopReach, headquartered in Toronto , employs a team of over 125 experts in Toronto , Vancouver , London, UK , and Bangalore, India .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group’s suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/popreach-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-april-29th-301274784.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com