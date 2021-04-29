OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Gaming Realms PLC (LSE: GMR) (OTCQX: PSDMF), a leading mobile gaming company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Gaming Realms PLC upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Gaming Realms PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “PSDMF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Michael Buckley , Executive Chairman of Gaming Realms, commented: “We are delighted to be admitted to the OTCQX, a development which reflects the increased demand and interest we have been experiencing from U.S. investors as a result of our growth in New Jersey and successful partnerships with U.S. gaming companies. Our quotation on OTCQX will significantly enhance our visibility in the U.S. market and provide better access to prospective investors.

“Whilst the Company continues to expand in the European regulated iGaming market, our principal focus is on increasing our foothold in the U.S. and building on the success of our hugely popular Slingo® games in New Jersey . We have an exciting pipeline of opportunities ahead, not least our imminent launch in Michigan , our second U.S. State, whilst we are also progressing the application process for a licence in Pensylvania.”

Berns & Berns acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Gaming Realms PLC

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

