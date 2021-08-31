– Roll for initiative… because NERDS® is officially unleashing an epic collab with the most recognizable fantasy touchstone in the gaming world: Dungeons & Dragons . The pair is joining forces for the first time ever to launch the new limited-edition NERDS Gummy Clusters and Rainbow NERDS Theater Box packaging, featuring a team of new D&D-inspired NERDS characters .

“NERDS encourages everyone to celebrate how we’re all better together, a philosophy shared with the legendary Dungeons & Dragons,” said Joey Rath , Brand Manager for NERDS Candy at Ferrara. “We’re excited for fans to get their hands on this partnership’s collectable packaging, unleash their imaginations and embark on a NERDS-themed D&D journey while snacking on their favorite candy pieces.”

Unlock an Exclusive D&D Gaming Experience: Restoring Harmony

Starting September 1 through December 2021 , fans who purchase NERDS Gummy Clusters or Rainbow NERDS Theater Box D&D packaging can upload their receipt to nerdscandy.com/dnd to enter the legendary world of Dungeons & Dragons and join an exclusive campaign called Restoring Harmony . After uploading the first receipt, fans will gain access to a single PDF adventure and character sheet that can be run in under an hour by a Dungeon Master and one player taking on the role of a NERDS character starting at level one.

Restoring Harmony features the six different NERDS characters, each representing a different type of NERDS personality: Curiosity, Creativity, Spontaneity, Deep Thinking, Logic and Humor. And this time, each will be transformed into iconic Dungeons & Dragons classes.

Uploading more receipts will give access to more NERDS character sheets and adventures, and, after all six have been played, fans’ seventh upload will unlock the final adventure with the entire party at third level which concludes the Restoring Harmony story. The sweet adventures focus on each of the NERDS characters and how they join forces and become better together. They are perfectly family-friendly and easy-to-start for NERDS fans new to Dungeons & Dragons.

“I can personally say my D&D sessions are better together with NERDS candy at the table. We are thrilled to partner with NERDS on their new packaging and the release of seven custom mini D&D adventures”, said Shelly Mazzanoble , Brand Manager for Dungeons & Dragons. “The NERDS brand strongly celebrates individuality and the idea that we can be better together, like a D&D party, and we couldn’t think of better ally to help spread the importance of those qualities.”

NERDS Gummy Clusters and Rainbow NERDS Theater Box D&D packaging will also give fans the chance to win a D&D prize pack through the Restoring Harmony sweepstakes running from September 1 through December 2021 . Fans will qualify for a chance to win several prizes including the D&D Starter Set, D&D Essentials Kit, Players Handbook, Monster Manual, and Dungeon Master’s Guide. Entries must be 13+ and reside in an eligible country, no purchase necessary. NERDS and D&D lovers alike can head here for the full info!

NERDS Gummy Clusters Availability

NERDS Gummy Clusters and Rainbow NERDS Theater Box limited-edition D&D packaging will be available at mass, grocery, drug and convenience stores nationwide in September, as well as online through e-commerce partners; MSRP of $0.99 to $3.99 .

To find a retailer near you and to learn more about the NERDS product portfolio, visit www.nerdscandy.com and follow @NerdsCandy on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About NERDS

NERDS is the playful and fun-to-eat candy with a variety of delicious, crunchy, chewy and gummy options: Original NERDS including the iconic dual-flavored box, NERDS Ropes, Big Chewy NERDS… and now NERDS Gummy Clusters. The original iconic box couples two complementary flavors with dual chambers, allowing candy lovers to pour out perfectly imperfect pieces of pure delight. NERDS Ropes give fans a chewy, fruity string packed with crunchy, sweet NERDS, and Big Chewy NERDS and Sour Big Chewy NERDS have a crunch that surrounds a chewy center. The new NERDS Gummy Clusters have tangy, crunchy, mini NERDS clustered around a sweet gummy center for a poppable tasty bite.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of nearly 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach’s®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago , Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com .

About Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc., is an award-winning developer and publisher of tabletop and digital games that ignite a sense of adventure in passionate players around the globe. Best known for publishing groundbreaking fantasy franchises, MAGIC: THE GATHERING ® and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS ®, Wizards is dedicated to bringing together world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences at its headquarters in Washington and studios in Austin and Montreal . Learn more at www.wizards.com .

Media Contacts

Lauren Ruis , Ferrara

lauren.ruis@ferrarausa.com

Gabby Toro-Rosa, Golin

gtoro-rosa@golin.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nerds-candy-and-dungeons–dragons-align-in-historic-first-to-provide-fans-with-exclusive-snacking-and-gaming-experience-301365368.html

SOURCE Ferrara