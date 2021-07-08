Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) (OTC: LEMLF) (” LEAF ” or the ” Company “) Canada’s leading free-to-play mobile game group, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual and special general meeting (the ” Meeting “) held on June 29, 2021 . The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 484,827,724 shares representing 63.31% of LEAF’s issued and outstanding common shares.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in LEAF’s management information circular dated May 25, 2021 , were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Jason Bailey 442,107,336 (98.778%) 5,468,300 (1.222%) Jonathan Bixby 447,105,819 (99.895%) 469,817 (0.105%) Michael Edwards 447,105,819 (99.895%) 469,817 (0.105%) Derek Lew 440,303,519 (98.375%) 7,272,117 (1.625%) Birgit Troy 447,100,419 (99.894%) 475,217 (0.106%)

The shareholders also: (1) approved setting the number of directors at 5; (2) approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration; (3); approved the Company’s new stock option plan; and (4) adopted a special resolution authorizing the board of directors of the Company to effect, at their discretion, a consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on the basis of up to 10 “old” pre-consolidation shares for every 1 “new” post-consolidation share, to be effective on a future date as determined by the Company’s board of directors. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Setting the number of

directors at five 447,574,036

(100.00%) 1,600 (0.000%) Nil (0.000%) Appointing KPMG LLP as

the Company’s auditors 446,909,430

(99.851%) Nil (0.000%) 666,206 (0.149%) Approving the Company’s

new stock option plan 442,101,336

(98.777%) 5,474,300 (1.223%) Nil (0.000%) Approving the proposed

share consolidation 447,552,781

(99.995%) 22,855 (0.005%) Nil (0.000%)

“We are very pleased with the overwhelming support of our shareholders at this meeting. The approval of the proposed share consolidation shows that our shareholders also share our belief that a consolidation would allow us to better reflect the value of the Company, allow the Company to explore opportunities for additional senior listings, and would make the Company more attractive to institutional investors,” said Darcy Taylor , CEO of LEAF.

The Company will provide further information regarding the proposed share consolidation on the basis of up to 10 “old” shares for 1 “new” share as further details are confirmed.

ABOUT LEAF

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) (OTC: LEMLF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money and the soon to be released, RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about Leaf Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com .

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the Company cautions that the completion of the proposed transactions cannot be predicted with certainty, and there can be no assurance at this time that all required approvals and consents to effect the proposed transactions will be obtained in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE Leaf Mobile Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/08/c8618.html