The "Metaverse" is one of the most thriving and growing concepts that has recently been spoken about. There's no denying that Metaverse has the potential to blossom into something extraordinarily immersive, allowing people from all over the world to interact.

As the world of GameFi appears to encourage the appropriate mix of playing for enjoyment and creativity while still making financially reasonable decisions, this leads to a question: What if we combined the fascinating GameFi characteristics with the "Metaverse" concept in the same project, and could it generate a particularly favorable outcome?

Zombie World Z , the pioneer game applying Metaverse combining virtual reality which demonstrates the creative, entertaining, and sophisticated virtual world, might be one of the best examples as well as being a top blockchain VR game by 2022.

Could not forget to leave out an impressive performance of the project, that it has successfully raised a total of nearly $2 million on the private round.

Zombie World Z - Exciting Gameplay With Desirable Metaverse Components

Being one of the pioneer games applying Metaverse combining virtual reality (VR), Zombie World Z aims toward a game economy of actualization with play-to-earn. Upgrading and developing to a 3D blockchain game based on the 2D game available on the App store and CHPlay which were successful Zombie Idle Defense and millions of downloads in the market.

Zombie World Z belongs to the familiar arcade game genre, which can appeal to all ages and genders. Players can play on both iOS and Android platforms. Along with the upgrade of PVP & PVE mode will expand the exchange and connection between players around the world. This is a playground for those who are both passionate about investing and attracted to gaming mechanisms. Players can earn assets while playing games. These assets are tradable among the player community and converted into real money.

To create an open economy for players, Zombie World Z allows gamers to freely purchase, sell weapons, NFT pets, and earn profits, helping to build more advanced items. The official currency in the Zombie World Z ecosystem would be ZWZ. Zombie World Z ensures that the marketplace will be entirely safe and transparent, transactions would run smoothly, and avoid all destructive activity by bad factors.

Dedicated Backers With The Ambition Of Entering Into A New Era For The Blockchain Gaming Industry

Keeping up with the booming trend, Zombie World Z, with gameplay adopting Metaverse, would generate realistic experiences and eye-catching graphics closer to gamers in the first quarter of 2022.

Several well-known investors and partners such as BSCStation, and follow by SPARK DC, Onebit Ventures, Basics capital, X21, ZBS Capital, Top7ico, Kingdomstarter, TITAN Ventures, VBC ventures, BSC.NEWS, CRYPTORANK, Tokensuite, TCVN, GAGARIN CRYPTO, Cryptofamily, JLAUNCHPAD, G. Crypto, Daku ... have supported Zombie World Z's vision and ambition. The game is set by BCS Station - full-stack decentralized finance (Defi) on Binance Smart Chain, and a strong Defi platform.

The outstanding fundraising of $1 million from two popular venture capitals called: BSC Station and Onebit Ventures should not be underestimated.

Mentioned investors above are certainly having high expectations for the project, at the same time, supporting Zombie World Z to achieve remarkable milestones in the most effective and stunning way possible.

About Zombie World Z Team

Zombie World Z with a team consisting of professional developers and over 10-year experienced advisors. Mr. Steve Van – CEO & Co-Founder, while studying a Master's program at the University of Ulsan in Korea, Steve Van found himself interested in the Cryptocurrency market and play-to-earn game as well. Being inspired by Zombie movies and the hero's defense game in Warcraft 3, Steve has created the world's first 2D&3D metaverse game called Zombie World Z which is built on the BCS platform blockchain.

Besides Mr. Steve Van , the team is also supported and directed by experienced personnel in the project. These are Mr. Jully – COO/Co-Founder, Mr. Bruce Lee – CTO/ Co-Founder, Ms. Jera Chen – CMO, Advisor Mr. Scofied - Founder BSCStation, Advisor Mr.Dennis - Co-founder Onebit Ventures Bui, Ms. Jin Ng - Game Designer, Mr. Binh Pham - UI/UX Designer, Mr. Vincent - Full-stack Developer, Mr. Thomas - FE Developer, Mr. David - Blockchain Expert. The team put a lot of effort into constructing the virtual world to provide players with exceptional graphics, interesting gameplay, and dynamic socializing dynamics.

Conclusion

If you enjoy games with frightening themes, do not even miss out on Zombie World Z's appealing features, which include advanced augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

On December 15th , ZWZ's IDO will be held on BSCStation and the first ZWZ's IGO will be held on KDG , the community's most anticipated IDO and IGO event.

To join the community and learn more about Zombie World, please visit the following links:

