– International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter “IGT”), has extended its lottery gaming systems contract to deploy next-generation cashless lottery technology for Washington’s Lottery, making Washington the seventh U.S. state to leverage IGT’s cashless lottery solutions. This agreement extends IGT’s current contract through June 30, 2029 .

Washington’s Lottery is among the U.S. leaders in self-service vending machine deployment, with lottery vending machines accounting for 45 percent of its entire retail landscape. IGT will implement hardware modifications and software development to outfit 2,000 lottery self-service vending machines with cashless functionality as part of the new agreement. The cashless functionality will allow Washington’s Lottery players to purchase lottery products with debit cards on IGT’s GameTouch™ 28, GameTouch™ 24 and GameTouch™ 20 self-service vending machines that are placed at lottery retailers throughout the state.

” Washington’s Lottery has relied on IGT’s trusted partnership and forward-thinking expertise for more than 25 years,” said Marcus Glasper , Washington’s Lottery Director. “Within that time, IGT has helped us navigate the ever-evolving lottery landscape and provide us with innovative solutions to consistently engage new players. The addition of cashless functionality on self-service machines is another chapter in our development, and allows players to have a flexible, convenient and secure way to purchase their favorite lottery games.”

“IGT has a deep understanding for the growth-driving products and solutions Washington’s Lottery needs to help reach its business goals,” said Jay Gendron , IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. “Since our current contract began in 2016, we have worked closely with the Lottery to increase its annual lottery sales by 37 percent, culminating in $950 million in total sales for the most recent fiscal year. We’ll continue to support the Lottery in maximizing its funds toward good causes, including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account which funds educational programs around the state, while delivering entertaining and responsible experiences for its players.”

IGT has served as the primary lottery technology supplier to Washington’s Lottery since 1996. In addition to self-service lottery machines, IGT provides Washington’s Lottery with its central system, retail terminals and equipment, instant tickets and field services.

As the lottery market leader, IGT central systems process more than 75 percent of U.S. lottery sales. For more information about IGT’s lottery business, visit igt.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

