– Today, global esports organization Gen.G and Toyota announced the “Toyota Sedan: Drive Your Game” campaign, a 10-day gaming stream virtual race that will include 9 content creators on three teams. The competition kicks off July 19 and concludes on July 28 .

Content creators in League of Legends, Minecraft, Rocket League, and Teamfight Tactics will be teamed up in a race against time to complete the most gaming challenges and for the most engaged audience. Teams’ progress will be measured by images of Toyota sedans completing laps and earning points at the bottom of each live Twitch stream. Fans can help drive the car forward by sending specially customized Toyota sedan emotes in live chat during the stream. These emotes, along with social media likes and comments, will be a strong factor in deciding the winner of this one-of-a-kind experience.

“Streaming is an essential part of the gaming landscape and we are excited to continue to deliver fresh content with a fun twist to our fans. We have a vibrant history with Toyota so it was fitting to partner with the brand to bring this event to life,” says Martin Kim , VP of Strategic Partnerships at Gen.G.

Throughout the event, fans can expect to see a number of content creators including: Gloria ‘ Ploo ‘, an esports player with over 500 thousand followers across her social network. Nathan ‘ Stanz ‘ Stanz is a former esports employee turned streamer and YouTuber with over 60 thousand followers. Jessica Kim , is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer with over 250 thousand followers. Tim ‘ Nemesis ‘ Lipovšek is a League of Legends player with 246 thousand followers across his social network. Shelby ‘ Shubble ‘ Graces, is an esports YouTuber with over 1 million followers. Caroline ‘ Captain Puffy ‘, a gaming YouTuber and streamer known for her Among Us and Minecraft gaming content with 904 thousand followers on her social channels. Avery ‘ Siha ‘ is a streamer with 170 thousand followers on Twitch. The winning team will receive prizes, awarded to their community members who participated in the race. Prizes include a PlayStation 5 and various gift cards.

“We are thrilled to launch the ‘Toyota Sedan: Drive Your Game’ campaign with Gen.G,” says Tony Mueller , vice president, Integrated Marketing Operations, Toyota Motor North America. “With this campaign, we strive to promote friendly competition within the gaming community by creating spaces where players and spectators can come together to participate in a unique partnership that highlights our incredible Toyota sedan lineup.”

Toyota and Gen.G have previously collaborated for the “Toyota Sienna Dream Builds” Minecraft competition, a week-long event that brought gaming fans, friends, and families together to build their dream rides.

For more information or to check each team’s standings, please visit: www.ToyotaDriveYourGame.gg

