New research from Excedrin reveals that gaming through headaches corresponds with poorer performance and a decrease in focus. According to the research, 71% of gamers are concerned about headaches related to prolonged gaming, yet the majority of them play through the pain 1 . Further, with 92% of gamers reporting they are spending more time gaming during the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re met with an increased exposure to headache triggers than ever before 1 .

That’s why Excedrin is teaming up with 100 Thieves Founder & CEO and professional gamer, Nadeshot, to educate the gaming community about the prevalence of headaches and the unintended consequence of the “no quit” mentality in esports. Excedrin’s research found that headaches are getting in the way of gameplay – 83% of gamers who have experienced headaches while gaming reported there are times they’ve had to stop playing due to their headaches 1 . In an effort to help the 98% of gamers who say they would consider adopting easy-to-implement steps to feel better 1 , the new initiative features simple and effective mindfulness hacks designed to help gamers thwart headaches so that “Game Over” becomes “Game On.”

“I’ve experienced headaches while gaming for many years, but it’s not something that’s widely discussed within the gaming world. Instead, many of us brush it off or ‘tough it out’ to keep playing,” says Nadeshot. “The truth is, headaches can take you out of the game and have an impact on performance – and no one wants that. I like to win, and I hate losing more than I like winning. I’m excited to help spread the word with Excedrin so we can all stay focused, compete and – more importantly – crush it.”

THE ULTIMATE ALLY FOR GAMERS

Excedrin has developed a simple mindfulness routine featuring tips and tricks for gamers to integrate into gameplay. Excedrin’s routine was tested in a live, exploratory study with real gamers and indicated that it helps gamers improve focus, optimize performance and manage the risk of headaches. Gamers who practiced the routine also reported better energy levels, willingness to game longer and less headaches than those who did not 2 .

The 6-step approach is like a cheat code for keeping your head in the game:

LEVEL UP YOUR MOTIVATION: Before you start playing, stay positive. Angry gamers are a headache. CLEAR EYES, MAX HP, CAN’T LOSE: Pause the game every now and then to look at an object 20 feet away from you. Focus on this object for 20 seconds. Then return to your game play. TURN ON SOME 8-BIT CHIPTUNES: After a long gaming stretch, throw on some relaxing or ambient music outside of your gaming headset to recharge. GET SKETCHY: Pause the game and relax your mind by sketching or doodling – whether it’s one of your favorite avatars, a turtle or a pirate. CONTROLLER HAND MASSAGE ACTION: Put down the game controller and give your hands a break with a hand massage. PAUSE FOR DEEP BREATHING: Close your eyes and take a deep breath through your nose, and exhale through your mouth. Repeat this seven to 10 times.

“Now more than ever, gamers face a unique dilemma; they find immense joy in the sport they love, but it can also be a minefield for headache triggers. Even seemingly ‘small things’ like increased screen time, eye strain and muscular tension can lead to headaches,” says Dr. Elizabeth Seng , a clinical psychologist and Excedrin’s head pain expert. “The mindfulness routine developed by Excedrin can help gamers navigate triggers so they can manage the risk of headaches.”

For more information about headaches and Excedrin products, and Excedrin’s routine, please visit www.excedrin.com/gaming .

About Excedrin® Extra Strength

Excedrin® Extra Strength is a clinically proven formula of 2 pain fighters plus a booster, proven to relieve headaches. Excedrin® Extra Strength is an over-the-counter medicine that has a fast-acting formula that delivers powerful relief from headache—for some, relief starts within 15 minutes.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

