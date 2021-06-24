– SQUARE ENIX® today announced that Legend of Mana™ the remastered edition of the fourth installment in the Mana series is now available to play on modern consoles Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 console and STEAM®.

In Legend of Mana , players will embark on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree seen in a dream, only to discover that the world map is empty. Throughout their adventure, they will acquire special artifacts, which can be placed on the map to bring towns and dungeons to life via the unique Land Creation system. Players can also capture eggs and hatch pet monsters to help with battles, and progress through the story in different ways based on the choices they make, offering a more personal and unique gameplay experience.

Legend of Mana features remastered visuals and a rearrangement of selected songs from the beautiful soundtrack, including ‘Hometown of Domina.’ Players will also be able alternate between the new and original soundtrack. The game also introduces the “Ring Ring Land” mini-game which will be available to the West for the first time. During their travels, players will encounter a colorful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters in real-time combat and explore the vast world of Fa’Diel, all while experiencing Legend of Mana ‘s timeless story.

Legend of Mana is now available digitally for $29.99 on the Nintendo Switch™ system, the PlayStation®4 console and PC (STEAM®). Players who purchase Legend of Mana before July 23 will receive an early purchase reward, including ten avatars and a custom Legend of Mana theme on the PlayStation®4 console or Legend of Mana Wallpaper on PC (STEAM®). For more information visit: https://square-enix-games.com/en_US/games/legend-mana

About the Mana Series

The Mana series, known as Seiken Densetsu in Japan , is a long-running action-RPG series spanning multiple entries for nearly three decades. The series is known for its enchanting characters, story and music, as well as pioneering an action-oriented approach to traditional JRPG combat. With the release of Collection of Mana for Nintendo Switch™ in 2019, new and existing players can now immerse themselves in the enchanting world of the Mana series with the first three classic titles— FINAL FANTASY® ADVENTURE, Secret of Mana® and Trials of Mana™ —in their original form. In 2020, a full high-definition 3D remake of Trials of Mana was also released for modern platforms, selling over one million copies to date. An updated version of Legend of Mana™ is now available, bringing remastered visuals, and the “Ring Ring Land” mini-game to the West for the first time.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 161 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

