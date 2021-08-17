Cxmmunity a nonprofit whose mission is to increase the number of minorities engaging in the gaming industry, and Version1 a multi-property esports organization based in Minnesota have joined forces to open the door for Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students to gain valuable experience within the esports industry through scholarship, mentorship and internship opportunities. The partnership represents an essential shift to provide more access and opportunity for minority students within the gaming industry.

Cxmmunity will lead the launch of a mentorship program with Version1 that will connect staff across all departments with minority youth and HBCU students to discuss key topics in professional development. Cxmmunity will also tap into its network of partners that are currently supporting minority and HBCU gaming initiatives to amplify the overall program.

“When we first started our discussions with Version1, we knew immediately that we were going to build something special together,” said Ryan Johnson , founder and executive director of Cxmmunity. “We are all dedicated to executing a robust program that will be meaningful, memorable and sustainable for these students.”

Scholarship program

In 2021, Version1 is committing $25,000 to establish a scholarship program to increase representation of minorities in gaming and esports with the goal of cultivating the next generation of skilled workforce and competitive talent and create avenues that make the gaming industry accessible to all.

Version1 will award four, $5,000 academic scholarships to college freshmen and sophomores attending a HBCU institution during the 2021-2022 academic year. Eligibility is broad as applicants can be pursuing a range of majors, such as sales and marketing, operations, content creation, IT and design. As part of the application process, candidates must illustrate their passion for gaming and/or explain how their pursuit of a college education and professional degree may support a career in gaming or esports.

Students can apply starting today at version1.gg/cxmmunity through Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:59PM CT . The winners will be notified in October 2021 .

Version1 is also awarding a $5,000 scholarship as prize money in a Call of Duty tournament open to student-athletes and teams competing in Cxmmunity’s HBCU Esports League during the 2021-2022 academic year. Version1 will announce more details about the tournament via social media in the coming weeks.

“Cxmmunity is doing incredible work in support of HBCU Esports and empowering underrepresented students, and we are honored to build these programs together,” says Brett Diamond , chief operating officer at Version1. “In developing our part of the partnership, we are thinking through the lens of the tangible skills and experience we look for in entry level job candidates, and focusing on giving students real world experience to develop those skills as well as mentorship that will help them to stand out in the future. Ryan Johnson and Cxmmunity have shown to be leaders in moving the dial on inclusivity in gaming, and these programs are continued progress in building an industry that is accessible to, and safe for all.”

Career Experience

Version1 is actively recruiting young people who are familiar with gaming and esports for several employment opportunities including full-time intern and entry level roles and hourly game day operations staff. As part of this partnership, Cxmmuity has committed to sharing these opportunities with its network of HBCU students. Interested candidates can learn more about open positions at Version1, by visiting its website’s careers page .

Students who participate will receive Version1 and Minnesota Røkkr swag, such as shirts, hats, hoodies, etc., for completing the various programs. They’ll also have an opportunity to engage and network with Version1 content creators and professional players and its staff and leadership.

About Cxmmunity

Cxmmunity; pronounced “community”; is committed to increasing minority youth participation in the esports and video game industries to achieve equal opportunity as new jobs and professions are being created. They do this by ensuring that underserved K-12 and HBCU students have the necessary access to develop skills within STEM and business-management through exposure to video game publishers; film producers; sports and entertainment executives; professional athletes; and world-renowned artists. For more information, please visit www.cxmmunity.co/ .

About Version1

Version1 is a multi-property esports organization headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota . We are proudly owned by Minnesota Vikings owners, the Wilf family, and entrepreneur and investor Gary Vaynerchuk . Our professional teams include Minnesota Røkkr in the Call of Duty League, Version1 in Rocket League and Version1 in VALORANT. As we grow, we’re adding new entertainment avenues, including streamers and content creators .

In 2021, Version1 founded V1SIONARIES , a platform providing women a safe place to compete, game, network and socialize. In partnership with USAA Insurance, it created Røkkr Regiment to connect with military members who share a passion for Call of Duty and provide access to exclusive opportunities and experiences.

Learn more about our organization by following us as @version1gg and @ROKKR or @rokkr_mn on all social media channels.

